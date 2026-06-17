Isha Koppikar urges fans to let go of guilt, focus on growth in mid-year motivational message

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) Actress Isha Koppikar shared a powerful message motivating people to not feel trapped in guilt in their mid-year resolution.

She highlighted the importance of self-reflection and encouragement as she reminded her followers that it is never too late to work towards their dreams.

Through a video posted on her social media account, the actress spoke about the pressures people often place on themselves at the beginning of a new year and how unexpected challenges can mess up plans.

In the video, Isha acknowledged that many people begin January with hopes of transforming their lives, only to find themselves struggling months later.

She said, "Hi, in January you thought that this year everything will change and then life happened. Gym got cancelled, goals got delayed, some people got out of our lives and now in June it seems half the year is over, you wasted it. But honestly, every progress is not visible.”

She added, “Maybe you have just survived this year. Maybe you have become a little smarter. Maybe you have chosen yourself for the first time. That is also progress, growth. So please don't feel so guilty. Life is not a January to December checklist. Sometimes we don't walk straight. Sometimes we stop, fall, turn around and learn something in that which was never in the plan.”

She further added, “So let go of that guilt. Pick up the one thing that you had thought in January and take a small step towards it. Just one. You are still the same person who wanted something in January. That dream has not gone anywhere. It is still yours. And you know what, maybe it is waiting for you somewhere. Forgive yourself and then stand up for yourself. Half a year is still left and that half a year is enough. See you here. Bye. See you. All the best."

Sharing the video, Isha captioned the post as, "6 months gone. 6 months still left.

Question yeh nahi ki January mein kya nahi hua...Question yeh hai ki aaj se December tak kya ho sakta hai.Aadha saal abhi baaki hai. Aur wo aadha saal kaafi hai.#MidYearMotivation #Consistency #MindsetMatters #PersonalGrowth #inspirationdaily"

On the professional front, she has been a part of the entertainment industry for over two decades. She made her Hindi film debut with 'Fiza' in 2000 and went on to feature in films such as 'Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat', 'Company', 'Kaante', 'Pinjar', 'LOC Kargil', 'Don', and 'Salaam-e-Ishq'.

–IANS

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