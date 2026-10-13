Isha Koppikar shells festive fashion tips: Wear what makes you feel you

Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Actress Isha Koppikar stays on top of her fashion game, providing constant inspiration for fashion mongers with her various ensembles.

With the festive season just around the corner, Isha decided to shed light on her festive fashion. The 'Don' actress further revealed what exactly is her thought process behind picking a particular outfit for various festivals.

Isha revealed that she has always believed in dressing as per the occasion. However, she always keeps in mind the cultural significance and the evolving style while making the decision.

The 'Ek Vivaah... Aisa Bhi' actress added that she is someone who loves to experiment with her outfits and also fusion fashion.

"The outfit should be able to express the mood, and that’s what makes it special. I like detailing, colours, motif designs, and something that looks and feels aesthetic and chic. I am very careful in picking what I wear, and I guess these little efforts when choosing help in getting a beautiful and complete look when styling it," she shared.

Sharing her views on the growing fondness for black and dark shades for all major occasions, Isha shared, “Black is rich, royal, and ethereal; there is no doubt about it. But it’s not an apt colour for every occasion. There are so many colours with so many shades to explore."

Talking about Navratri, Isha added, "Navratri itself is a very colourful festival!! I personally don’t just stick to one colour, because what’s the fun when you can try different things and set your zone.”

Isha said that one should wear whatever they feel comfortable in.

"It is also important to wear what makes you feel comfortable and makes you feel you. So instead of just jumping on to trends, try to make your own zone. You can experiment a bit and find your own space. Personal style never fades, it becomes your statement,” concludes Isha.

--IANS

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