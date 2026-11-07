Isha Koppikar revisits her ‘Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi’ character as film clocks 18 years

Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Actress Isha Koppikar is celebrating 18 years of her film ‘Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi’ in which she starred opposite Sonu Sood.

The film clocked 18 years on Saturday, and was helmed by Sooraj Barjatya. It is a romantic tale of commitment and faith in love was highly appreciated by the viewers.

Talking about the same, the actress said, “In 2007, near to my birthday I got a call from Sooraj Barjatya sir’s office for a movie narration. Who wouldn’t be excited to work with a film maker like him? I went for a meeting and in a go I liked Chandni. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that I literally fell in love with her. I related to the love she had for her family. Someone who could stand against the world and prioritise her family over everything else. Our set was Kaushik sir’s canvas, he crafted every scene with so much detailing and emotional depth. Each character had an emotional touch that connected with the audience”.

“I used to be very excited to be on set and be Chandni. The outfits, the hairdo, the makeup; it was all fun. So a very few people know about this, when I used to read the script everyday and especially my emotional scenes I used to end up crying in my vanity just thinking about how Chandni would be feeling!! I have cried so much, on as well as off screen. This film holds a special place in my heart, and ofcourse the treasure title of being a Sooraj Barjatya Film’s Heroine. I am glad I did this movie, it got me closer to my personal emotions”, she added.

--IANS

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