Delhi Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh celebrates birthday with Yamuna ‘aarti’

New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) Turning his birthday into an occasion for a larger environmental commitment, Delhi Cabinet Minister and Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh celebrated his birthday at Vasudev Ghat by performing Yamuna Aarti and seeking the blessings of Maa Yamuna, an official said on Saturday.

On the occasion, he reiterated his resolve to work towards making the entire stretch of the Yamuna from Wazirabad to Kalindi Kunj clean and rejuvenated over the next three years.

The celebration also carried forward his recent appeal to the people of Delhi to celebrate their birthdays and other special occasions with Maa Yamuna, encouraging them to reconnect with the river and become active participants in its rejuvenation, the official said in a statement.

Speaking on the occasion, Parvesh Sahib Singh said, “A few days ago, I appealed to the people of Delhi to celebrate their birthdays and special occasions with Maa Yamuna. Today, on my own birthday, I am following the same thought by seeking her blessings.”

“My appeal is to every Delhiite to reconnect with Maa Yamuna, celebrate their happy moments with her and become a part of the collective effort to restore the river. We are also developing facilities along the riverfront, including huts, so that people and families can spend quality time by the Yamuna,” he said.

He said the idea is to create a stronger emotional connection between people and the river. Special huts are being developed along the riverfront to provide families with welcoming spaces where they can spend time by the Yamuna and celebrate birthdays and other special occasions.

Emphasising that Yamuna rejuvenation goes beyond cleaning the river, he said riverfront development is equally important in transforming the river’s surroundings into clean, green and attractive public spaces.

“Our vision is to make the Yamuna a source of pride for Delhi once again. Cleaning the river, improving its surroundings and developing the riverfront must go hand in hand. When people become emotionally connected with the Yamuna, they will also feel a greater responsibility towards keeping it clean,” he said.

Parvesh Sahib Singh said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the initiatives of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, focused efforts are being undertaken to address the challenges facing the Yamuna and accelerate its rejuvenation.

Reiterating his commitment, he said the target is to work towards a clean and rejuvenated Yamuna from Wazirabad to Kalindi Kunj within the next three years.

He expressed hope that Maa Yamuna would regain her pristine form and that the people of Delhi would actively participate in this collective effort for the benefit of future generations.

--IANS

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