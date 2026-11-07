November 07, 2026 10:43 PM हिंदी

Saif Ali Khan teaches fun Nawab hack of opening a champagne bottle with a meat cleaver

Saif Ali Khan teaches fun Nawab hack of opening a champagne bottle with a meat cleaver

Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Ever since joining Instagram on October 11 this year, actor Saif Ali Khan has been on top of his social media game. On Saturday, the 'Hum Tum' actor dropped another cool video of himself where he was seen opening a champagne bottle with the help of a meat cleaver, as he was unable to find an opener.

In the clip, Saif first puts his glasses on top of his head and then swiftly opens the bottle in one smooth motion. The 'Omkara' actor then hands over the champagne bottle to one of his helpers.

"Nawabi hacks #23, when you can't find an opener, you try the meat cleaver!! Please do not try this at home...(sic)," Saif captioned the post.

Reacting to the fun post, Kareena Kapoor's BFF and actress Amrita Arora commented, "Saifu", followed by several laughing-with-tears emojis.

Meanwhile, in a hilarious moment from Saif and Kareena's recent appearance on 'Koffee With Karan', host and filmmaker Karan Johar asked the Bollywood couple to call someone famous. However, Saif expressed his wish to call his wine dealer.

When Bebo pointed out that the wine dealer was not a celebrity, Saif quipped, "Well, he is a celebrity to me".

During the episode, Saif also shared an emotional detail about how the attack at his residence last year affected his younger son Jeh.

He revealed that following the attack, Jeh gave him his plastic sword and told him to use it if a similar situation happened again.

"Jeh gave me his plastic sword and said, ‘Next time that thief comes, use this.’ For a couple of months after that, he kind of kept the plastic sword with me... So, the whole thing happened in front of him, the fight and all and he thinks I am a great protector. He thinks I am Iron Man,” Saif recalled.

--IANS

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