November 07, 2026 10:40 PM हिंदी

Bonded labour persists in Pakistan as generational exploitation despite laws: Report

Bonded labour persists in Pakistan as generational exploitation despite laws: Report

Islamabad, Nov 7 (IANS) Bonded labour continues to exist in Pakistan as a system of generational exploitation sustained by abject poverty, debt and feudal power, with the failure to enforce the law forcing poor people into a life of bondage, local media reported.

“Bonded labour is modern-day slavery. It exists in Pakistan as a system of generational exploitation sustained by abject poverty, debt, and feudal power,” Pakistan’s Daily Dawn reported.

The editorial noted that the UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights recently praised Pakistan for raising the minimum marriageable age to 18, following its review of Pakistan’s second periodic report. However, questions about the high numbers of child brides and bonded labour eclipse the compliment, it said.

“Underage marriage is enslavement, while the purchase of bricks produced through debt bondage by construction companies and government groups continues to sustain the curse of bonded labour. Lifespans rarely outlast the loans driven up by interest charges. Generations inherit a cycle of debt and abuse,” the report noted.

According to the report, the scourge does not spare children, who begin life in inhuman working and living conditions, while entire families slog for pathetic sums far below the legal minimum wage.

The Constitution outlaws all forced labour and slavery, and the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1992, criminalises the practice.

“Yet, the failure to enforce the law and insufficient efforts to bridge the distance between constitutional rights and their fulfilment have forced poor people into a life of bondage,” Dawn said.

Punjab has over 210,000 documented kiln workers, while more than 2,900 victims of forced labour were recorded last year, the report said. According to The State of Peasant Rights in Sindh, 2025, 1,311 labourers in the province were rescued from brick kilns and the farm sector.

“Patterns of enforcement are reactive and often set off by media attention or judicial intervention. Injustices — verbal abuse, beating, murder, and torture — prevail because spot inspections are absent,” the report stated.

As per the National Commission for Human Rights, women routinely experience sexual abuse and forced marriages, it said.

“Law enforcement and political quarters are notorious for protecting the perpetrators, instead of ensuring legal implementation. Systemic coercion will keep Pakistan from becoming a humane state,” the editorial added.

--IANS

ksk/dan

LATEST NEWS

Brison Fernandes and Irfan Yadwad star as Chennaiyin FC rout defending champions East Bengal 5-3 in the the 2026–27 season of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. Photo credit: ISL

ISL 2026/27: Brison and Irfan star as Chennaiyin FC rout defending champions East Bengal 5-3

Empty seats at China’s plenum hint at how Xi will remake elite: Report (File Image)

Empty seats at China’s plenum hint at how Xi will remake elite: Report

Isha Koppikar revisits her ‘Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi’ character as film clocks 18 years

Isha Koppikar revisits her ‘Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi’ character as film clocks 18 years

Pakistan’s elite preparing escape abroad as ordinary citizens face mounting hardship: Report (File Image)

Pakistan’s elite preparing escape abroad as ordinary citizens face mounting hardship: Report

Told him to wait, but Mohammed Shami lost hope of Test recall after not being picked for the New Zealand series, says his childhood coach Badruddin Siddiqui. Photo credit: IANS

Told him to wait, but Shami lost hope of Test recall after not being picked for NZ series, says Siddiqui

Saif Ali Khan teaches fun Nawab hack of opening a champagne bottle with a meat cleaver

Saif Ali Khan teaches fun Nawab hack of opening a champagne bottle with a meat cleaver

Sreenidi Deccan hold Real Kashmir to 1-1 draw in the Indian Football League (IFL) 2026/27 at the TRC Stadium in Srinagar on Saturday. Photo credit: IFL

IFL 2026/27: Sreenidi Deccan hold Real Kashmir to 1-1 draw in Srinagar

Delhi Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh celebrates birthday with Yamuna ‘aarti’ (Photo: Delhi govt/X)

Delhi Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh celebrates birthday with Yamuna ‘aarti’

São Paulo Grand Prix extended until 2035 with five-year deal with Formula One management. Photo credit: Formula 1

Formula 1: São Paulo Grand Prix extended until 2035 with five-year deal

Bonded labour persists in Pakistan as generational exploitation despite laws: Report

Bonded labour persists in Pakistan as generational exploitation despite laws: Report