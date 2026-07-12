'Irreparable loss to world of music', PM Modi expresses grief over S. Janaki's demise

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed sadness over the passing of playback singer S. Janaki and said that her melodies will continue to enchant listeners in the years to come.

The legendary singer, whose timeless Malayalam melodies continue to resonate across decades, passed away at a private hospital in Mysore on Saturday. She was 88.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "The passing of the distinguished playback singer S. Janaki Amma is an irreparable loss to the world of music and culture. Her songs in various languages were popular across generations."

The Prime Minister said that S. Janaki gave voice to every emotion with "unparalleled grace as well as versatility".

"Her melodies will continue to enchant listeners in the years to come. My heartfelt condolences to her family, countless admirers and the entire music fraternity in this hour of grief. Om Shanti," he added.

S. Janaki's granddaughter announced the veteran singer's demise through a social media post, marking the end of an era in Indian film music.

Although she made her playback debut in the Tamil film 'Vidhiyin Vilayattu' in 1957, Janaki's association with Malayalam cinema began the same year and blossomed into one of the most extraordinary chapters in the state's musical history.

She painstakingly perfected the pronunciation, accent and delicate nuances of the language, making her virtually indistinguishable from a native Malayalam singer.

That dedication endeared her to audiences and made her the undisputed female voice of Malayalam cinema from the 1970s onwards.

Across India, S. Janaki recorded more than 48,000 songs in 20 languages, making her one of the most prolific playback singers in history.

She won four National Film Awards and an astounding 33 State Film Awards during a career that stretched from 1957 to 2017.

--IANS

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