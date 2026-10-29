Ironman 70.3 Goa, India unveils finisher's jersey and medal for sixth edition

Margao (Goa), Oct 29 (IANS) The sixth edition of Ironman 70.3 Goa took a step closer to race day on Thursday with the unveiling of the official jersey and medal at a press conference at Fortune Miramar, Goa.

Inspired by the tiles that tell Goa's stories, the two pieces stand for the journey ahead and the journey conquered, and carry a piece of Goa home with every athlete.

The unveiling was held in the presence of Jeremy Kann, Head of Global Partnerships, Ironman, and Deepak Raj, Country Head, Ironman India, and Race Director, Ironman 70.3 GOA, India.

Race day is Sunday (November 1), with over 2,000 participants from 30 countries on the start list. This year's event t-shirt carries a special logo marking 150 years of Vande Mataram, and 150 local Goans, supported by the Department of Tourism, will be at the start line, with a choir opening the swim start to mark the anniversary.

"In our first year we had about 25 to 30 Goans on the start line. Now that community has grown to 150," said Deepak Raj, Country Head, Ironman India and Race Director, Ironman 70.3 Goa, India.

"We started with 1,000 people, and this year we are at 2,000 plus. It has taken a few years to get here, and Goa Tourism, the police, the various departments and the Chief Minister have supported us from day one."

"To have 2,000 athletes here in Goa is a fantastic effort," said Jeremy Kann, Head of Global Partnerships, Ironman. "Ironman events do inconvenience people, but they also bring a great element of pride and economic impact for the region. The demand for our sport globally is enormous, and we want to grow an ecosystem across India with more events, so that more Indians get active and more international athletes come to experience a place like Goa."

Speaking to the media later in the day, Sri Rohan Khaunte, Minister of Tourism and IT, Government of Goa, said, "Ironman 70.3 is not just about endurance. It is about human determination, discipline and fitness, combined with the spirit of Goa. When we talk about sports tourism, we are talking about the sportspersons and, with them, their families, their spectators and their well-wishers, who also come to experience Goa as a destination.

"We need to respect the thought of the Hon. Prime Minister, who has talked about the Fit India movement. It is not only about fitness; it is overall a national thought about keeping ourselves fit.”

The event, organised by Yoska in collaboration with the Government of Goa and Ironman and presented by Herbalife, will be flagged off along the Miramar beachfront, continuing its legacy as one of India's most scenic and inclusive endurance races.

--IANS

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