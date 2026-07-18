IRGC claims attacks on US base, assets in Jordan, Kuwait and Bahrain

Tehran, July 18 (IANS) Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Saturday said that it has attacked a US base in Jordan, targeted a fuel supply dock in Kuwait and destroyed a data centre in Bahrain, state media reported.

News agency Sepah reported that the Sahargah Corps Aerospace Force of the IRGC has conducted attacks on fighter jet shelters and a large parking ramp at the American base in Al-Azraq, Jordan. It said that the attack completely destroyed at least two fighter jets and three American aircraft, and caused major damage to some of them with a simultaneous missile and drone attack.

In a different statement, the IRGC claimed that on Friday night, its Navy targeted the US fleet's fuel supply dock in Bandar Al-Ahmadi, Kuwait, and the warplane gathering place in Bahrain's Sheikh Isa with its drone and missile strikes, destroying an intelligence data centre in Bahrain named Batelco.

According to the statement, IRGC Navy fighters also destroyed a US signals and communications centre in Kuwait.

Late on Friday, the US CENTCOM said in a post on social media platform X that US forces ended the seventh consecutive night of strikes against Iran.

“US forces ended the seventh consecutive night of strikes against Iran on July 17 at 9:30 pm ET. US Central Command (CENTCOM) hit surveillance sites, military logistics infrastructure, underground weapons storage, and maritime capabilities. US forces employed fighter aircraft, aerial drones, and warships in addition to other assets,” CENTCOM noted on X.

According to Iran's state media, three people were killed and eight others injured in the latest US strikes.

Jordan's air defence systems downed Iranian missiles, Bahrain intercepted several Iranian aerial attacks, and Kuwait said a fire broke out at a power and water desalination plant after an Iranian attack, according to local media reports on Saturday.

–IANS

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