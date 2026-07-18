Moving in the right direction, says coach Soyez, as Indian junior men’s hockey team concludes Belgium tour

Antwerp, July 18 (IANS) The Indian junior (U21) men’s hockey team concluded its highly competitive exposure tour of Belgium on Friday after a series of rigorous encounters against Europe's top hockey nations, and the team’s new coach, Frederic Soyez, is happy with the progress made during the tour.

Over the six-match tour, which spanned from July 5 to 18, 2026, the young Indian side showcased tactical depth and character, finishing the campaign on a high with a thrilling victory over the Netherlands.

"This Belgium tour has been an outstanding experience, both on and off the field,” said coach Soyez. “Competing against high-quality opposition in a demanding environment has provided invaluable opportunities for growth, learning, and team development.”

India commenced their campaign at the Belfius Hockey Arena in Wavre, enduring a tough 2-4 defeat against Austria in the opening match. However, the team bounced back in the second game, dismantling the Austrian defence to secure a clinical 4-1 victory courtesy of three field goals and a penalty-corner conversion.

The subsequent fixtures saw India face fierce opposition from some of Europe's hockey powerhouses. They narrowly went down fighting 2-3 to hosts Belgium in their third match, followed by a narrow 0-1 defeat against Germany, who secured a win through a last-minute penalty-corner strike.

After another tough loss (2-4) against Belgium in the fifth match, the Indian team saved its best for last. Playing at the Hockey Centre of Excellence in Antwerp, India put up a phenomenal display of attacking hockey to edge out the Netherlands 4-3 in a high-octane concluding fixture.

“Beyond the results, what stands out most is the progress the team made from one match to the next. With every game, our performances improved, reflecting the players’ commitment, adaptability, and willingness to learn,” Soyez said.

“Although we narrowly lost to Belgium and Germany, our overall performances were very encouraging, and there were many positive lessons to take away. In our last match of the tour, the team delivered its best performance, demonstrating the progress we had made as well as the character and resilience of the group in securing a well-deserved victory over the Netherlands," the coach added.

Looking ahead to the next phase of training and competition, Soyez said the experience gained by the players on this tour will play a key role in their development.

“Of course, there is still work to be done, particularly in maintaining consistency and being more efficient in key moments of the game, but the progress is clear. This tour has given us confidence that we are moving in the right direction and has provided a strong foundation for our continued development."

--IANS

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