Harsh Dubey replaces injured Washington Sundar for final ODI against England

London, July 18 (IANS) Left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Harsh Dubey has been added to India’s squad for the third and final ODI against England, to be played at Lord's on Sunday, as a replacement for the injured Washington Sundar, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Saturday.

Sundar sustained a right hamstring injury during the second ODI at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, where England won, and has been ruled out of the series-deciding clash. IANS had previously reported that Sundar’s hamstring strain would rule him out of Sunday’s clash as he needs a couple of weeks for rest and recovery.

“Washington sustained a right hamstring injury during the second ODI at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, and has been ruled out of the remainder of the series. He will undergo scans and seek a specialist opinion for further management of his injury,” the BCCI further said.

Dubey made his ODI debut for India against Afghanistan at Dharamshala in June, where he picked 3-47. He was in action during India A’s 1-0 red-ball series victory in Sri Lanka, where he picked four scalps and made scores of 30 and 29. He now joins the spin bowling department in the ODI team, comprising fellow all-rounder Axar Patel and wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

At the conclusion of Sunday’s game, Dubey will go to Zimbabwe for the three-game series starting on July 23 in Harare. It is followed by further matches to be played on July 25 and 26, respectively, at the Harare Sports Club.

India’s updated squad for the third ODI: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav, Harsh Dubey.

--IANS

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