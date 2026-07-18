Gender inequality, economic hardship fuels human trafficking in Bangladesh: Report

Dhaka, July 18 (IANS) As Bangladesh grapples with the persistent challenge of human trafficking, women and girls remain disproportionately vulnerable, with gender inequality, child marriage, limited educational opportunities, and labour market discrimination exposing them to greater risks of exploitation, a report has stated.

Human rights advocates have called for greater investment in girls' education, expanded economic opportunities for women, and stronger community-based protection mechanisms. Strengthening women’s economic independence and social empowerment can help reduce their vulnerability to traffickers who often exploit poverty, desperation, and misinformation, according to a report in Bangladeshi daily ‘The Asian Age'.

“Human trafficking continues to be one of the most pressing human rights and law enforcement challenges in Bangladesh, affecting thousands of people every year despite sustained government efforts, increased public awareness, and stronger legal frameworks. Criminal networks continue to exploit poverty, unemployment, irregular migration, natural disasters, and social vulnerability to lure victims with false promises of employment, education, or marriage,” the report detailed.

“The result is a complex humanitarian crisis that extends beyond national borders and demands coordinated action from the government, civil society, neighbouring countries, and the international community,” it added.

Citing experts, the report noted that human trafficking is not limited to cross-border movements. It added that domestic trafficking continues to pose a serious challenge in Bangladesh, as victims from rural communities are frequently taken to urban areas and subjected to forced labour, domestic servitude, or commercial sexual exploitation.

“The economic pressures faced by many families continue to create opportunities for traffickers. High unemployment among young people, limited access to education, and the desire to secure better livelihoods encourage many individuals to seek work through informal recruitment channels. Unscrupulous brokers often exploit these aspirations, charging excessive recruitment fees and providing fraudulent travel documents. Once abroad, victims may have their passports confiscated, their wages withheld, and their freedom severely restricted,” it detailed.

According to the report, advances in technology have reshaped human trafficking methods across Bangladesh, with traffickers increasingly using digital platforms, including social media, messaging apps, and online job advertisements to identify and recruit potential victims.

It noted that traffickers are increasingly exploiting fake job agencies, fraudulent scholarship schemes, and deceptive marriage proposals to win the trust of potential victims. The report warned that cyber-enabled trafficking has become an emerging challenge, requiring investigators to pursue sophisticated networks operating across multiple jurisdictions.

Highlighting climate change as an emerging driver of human trafficking in Bangladesh, the report said that floods, cyclones, riverbank erosion, and saltwater intrusion frequently displace families, forcing many to migrate internally or search for livelihoods elsewhere.

“Displaced populations often lack stable housing, employment, and social protection, making them easier targets for traffickers. Development experts therefore argue that climate adaptation, disaster preparedness, and social safety programs should be integrated into anti-trafficking strategies,” it noted.

--IANS

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