Aadhaar App hits 4 crore downloads amid rising use of digital services

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) The government-backed Aadhaar App has crossed 4 crore (40 million) downloads, reflecting growing adoption of digital identity services as millions of residents use the platform to update Aadhaar details, manage security settings and access other services, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said on Saturday.

According to the ministry, the app has emerged as a one-stop digital platform for a range of Aadhaar-related services, including address updates from home, mobile number and email updates, biometric lock and unlock, and e-Aadhaar downloads.

Since its launch, the Aadhaar App has facilitated over 11.65 lakh address updates, allowing residents to keep their Aadhaar details up to date without visiting an Aadhaar enrolment or update centre.

The app has also enabled nearly 49 lakh mobile number updates, helping users maintain accurate contact information linked to their Aadhaar.

Since the launch of the email update feature on July 1, around 12.5 lakh email addresses have been added or updated through the app. The government said the service, which earlier cost Rs 75, has been made free until December 31, 2026, on the Aadhaar App.

The app has also witnessed strong adoption of its privacy and security features, with residents using the Biometric Lock/Unlock facility more than 1.91 crore times. The feature enables Aadhaar holders to instantly lock or unlock their biometrics, providing an additional layer of protection against misuse.

The ministry said the Aadhaar App is designed to provide Aadhaar number holders with a convenient, privacy-first and secure way to show, share and verify their identity, while contributing to improved ease of living under the Digital India Mission for a Viksit Bharat.

Earlier this month, the government said more than 2.5 lakh residents updated their email IDs in Aadhaar within the first two days of the launch of the new facility on the Aadhaar App.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has enabled residents to add or update their email IDs directly through the Aadhaar App, eliminating the need to visit an Aadhaar enrolment or update centre.

--IANS

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