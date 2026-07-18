July 18, 2026 7:52 PM हिंदी

APEDA facilitates first export of J&K’s Areko cherries, Scentrose plums to Singapore

APEDA facilitates first export of J&K’s Areko cherries, Scentrose plums to Singapore

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority facilitated the first export shipment of premium Areko cherries and Scentrose plums from Jammu & Kashmir's Shopian and Pulwama to Singapore, an official statement said on Saturday.

The initiative is expected to enable growers to realise over 50 per cent higher returns compared with conventional marketing channels.

Further, it helps promote export‑oriented production, scientific cultivation and improved post‑harvest management across Jammu & Kashmir.

It is expected to reduce post-harvest losses, enhance value realisation and generate sustainable livelihood opportunities for fruit-growing communities across Jammu & Kashmir, the statement from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said.

APEDA organised a flag-off ceremony of the shipment in collaboration with M/s Osum Food Solutions LLP and M/s Fruit Master Agro Fresh Private Limited.

Pulwama in Jammu & Kashmir is known for its favourable agro-climatic conditions, produces premium-quality temperate fruits with excellent taste, texture and shelf life.

The export consignment was scientifically harvested, graded, packed and transported through an efficient cold chain in compliance with international food safety and phytosanitary standards to ensure freshness and quality upon arrival in Singapore.

The milestone follows the successful export of fresh cherries and plums from the region to Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the UAE.

“The export reflects APEDA's continued efforts to strengthen India's horticultural exports through market diversification, export facilitation and improved logistics,” the statement said.

“By connecting growers with premium international markets, the initiative is expected to enhance farmers' incomes and further position Jammu & Kashmir as a reliable source of high-value fresh temperate fruits in global markets,” the ministry added.

APEDA in June facilitated India's first export consignment of Uttarakhand's premium litchi from Dehradun to Italy, marking the product's entry into the European market.

The export initiative resulted in improved returns for growers, with farmers receiving prices approximately 25 per cent higher than prevailing domestic market rates.

—IANS

aar/ag

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