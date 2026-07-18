FIFA WC: 'If we win the World Cup, I'll retire from the national team,' says Cucurella

New York, July 18 (IANS) Spain defender Marc Cucurella has revealed he could bring the curtain down on his international career if La Roja defeat defending champions Argentina in Sunday's FIFA World Cup final, saying there would be little left for him to achieve after winning both the UEFA European Championship and the World Cup.

The 27-year-old has been one of Spain's most consistent performers during their impressive run to the final, playing every minute as Luis de la Fuente's side reached the title clash after conceding just one goal in seven matches.

Speaking ahead of the final at MetLife Stadium, Cucurella said lifting football's biggest prize would be the perfect ending to his international journey.

"If we win the World Cup, I'll call Luis the next day and tell him not to count on me anymore, that I'm retiring from the national team. With a European Championship and a World Cup, I can't do any better," Cucurella told the French daily L'Équipe.

Cucurella played an important role in Spain's successful UEFA Euro 2024 campaign and has continued that form in North America, helping La Roja build the tournament's strongest defence.

Spain opened the World Cup with a goalless draw against Cabo Verde before recording six consecutive victories, including knockout wins over Austria, Portugal, Belgium, and France, to book a place in their first World Cup final since 2010.

The Chelsea full-back also revealed another promise if Spain overcome Argentina and lift the trophy. He said he would permanently honour head coach Luis de la Fuente, who has transformed Spain into one of the world's top teams. "I would get a little tattoo of Spain manager Luis de la Fuente's face on my bicep if we were to win the World Cup," Cucurella said.

Spain will now look to stop Lionel Messi and Argentina from successfully defending the World Cup title while chasing their own second crown. If they succeed, the final could become Cucurella's last appearance in a Spain shirt, should he follow through on his retirement pledge.

--IANS

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