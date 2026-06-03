IRCTC delivers 58 crore meals a year, handles 18 lakh daily tickets

New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) State-owned Navratna PSU Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has expanded its digital and AI-driven operations across catering, ticketing and passenger services, handling massive passenger volumes and strengthening automation across key railway functions.

The PSU manages catering services in more than 1,400 trains, including premium services such as Vande Bharat Express, Rajdhani Express, Shatabdi Express, Duronto Express, Tejas Express and Gatiman Express, as per data.

On an annual basis, the company serves nearly 58 crore meals across the Indian Railways network.

In addition, the catering ecosystem is increasingly being monitored through technology, with over 800 kitchens tracked through AI-driven cameras integrated with a centralised control system to ensure real-time compliance and quality control.

Its e-catering service, operational at more than 425 stations, recorded average daily orders of over 1.20 lakh in 2025-26, with a peak of around 1.84 lakh meals booked in a single day on October 18, 2025.

The e-pantry service, launched in a phased manner since March 2025, has also recorded about 1.23 lakh meal bookings across select Mail and Express trains.

IRCTC also achieved a milestone by supplying 22 lakh meals across more than 400 election special trains deployed for central forces during the Assembly Elections 2026.

On the digital ticketing front, around 89 per cent of reserved tickets were booked through IRCTC platforms in 2025-26, with an average of 14.53 lakh tickets booked daily.

The highest per-minute booking stood at 37,410 tickets on August 16, 2025, while the highest daily booking reached 18.40 lakh tickets on August 19, 2025.

In Rail Neer operations, IRCTC runs 19 bottling plants with a daily installed capacity of 18.40 lakh bottles.

The corporation said its AI systems are being used for anti-bot protection in ticketing, kitchen monitoring through live feeds, and automated anomaly detection in food preparation processes.

To curb fraud, the PSU deactivated over 3 crore suspicious user IDs in 2025 and blocked 13,343 suspicious email domains, while flagging about 4 lakh suspicious PNRs through cybercrime reporting systems.

The Integrated Railway Helpline (IRHES-139), powered by IVRS, ASR and NLP technologies, handles about 2.2 lakh calls daily in 13 languages.

--IANS

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