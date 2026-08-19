India strengthen WTC spot as PCT rises to 53.33 after Galle win

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) India received a significant boost in their World Test Championship (WTC) final qualification hopes after defeating Sri Lanka by 165 runs in the first Test in Galle on Wednesday, although the Shubman Gill-led side remained fifth in the latest points table.

India’s percentage of points (PCT) improved from 48.15 to 53.33 following the victory, which earned them 12 crucial WTC points. However, they could not climb above fifth place as fourth-placed Bangladesh also strengthened their position after beating Australia in the opening Test of their series in Darwin last week.

Sri Lanka remained sixth in the standings, but their PCT dropped from 37.50 to 33.33 following the defeat. Australia are still on top of the standings with 77.78 PCT as they marginally hold the second-placed South Africa behind them, who have a PCT of 75. New Zealand are placed third behind the previous two finalists with a PCT of 72.22 in six matches, while Bangladesh are fourth. England (24.36), Pakistan (22.22) and West Indies (20.83) remain in the bottom three positions respectively.

India’s latest victory was powered by young left-arm spinner Manav Suthar, who produced a match-winning performance on a sluggish Galle surface. Playing only his second Test, Suthar claimed 6-55 in the second innings to finish with match figures of 10-101 and register his maiden ten-wicket haul in Test cricket.

Chasing 372 for victory, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 206 in 77.4 overs in the second innings. Sonal Dinusha top-scored with 84, while Dhananjaya de Silva made 59, but Suthar’s decisive spell ended the hosts’ resistance.

India had earlier taken control of the Test through Devdutt Padikkal’s magnificent 167 in the first innings, which helped them post 462 and secure a 178-run first-innings lead. Rishabh Pant then scored a crucial 66 in the second innings as India set Sri Lanka a challenging target.

The victory was particularly important for India, who have already lost four of their 10 Tests in the current WTC cycle. With seven Tests still remaining, every match assumes greater significance for the Gill-led side as they look to secure a place in the WTC final.

India will get an immediate opportunity to strengthen their position in the standings when they face Sri Lanka in the second Test in Colombo from August 23.

Following the Sri Lanka series, India are scheduled to travel to New Zealand for a two-Test series in November. India will then conclude their WTC campaign with a five-Test home series against Australia next year.

--IANS

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