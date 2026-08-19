India's GCC industry records revenue of $98.4 billion in FY26: Report

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) As India hosts 2,117 global capability centres (GCCs) operating 3,728 units across the country, the industry recorded an estimated revenue of $98.4 billion in FY26, according to a report released on Wednesday.

According to a joint report by Awfis Space Solutions and Zinnov showed that the number of GCCs in the nation has grown nearly 32 per cent since FY21, while employing more than 2.36 million professionals.

In addition, 506 Global 2000 companies currently operate centres in the country, while adoption is increasingly extending beyond large multinational corporations to include private equity-backed firms, mid-market enterprises and digital-native companies, it added.

Commenting on the findings, Awfis Chairman and Managing Director Amit Ramani said India's GCCs are increasingly taking ownership of products, platforms and AI-led mandates, creating demand for workspace solutions that can scale quickly and provide operational flexibility.

Zinnov CMO and Managing Partner Nitika Goel said the rapid industrialisation of AI is reshaping workforce requirements, with organisations increasingly seeking professionals who combine technical expertise, domain knowledge and business context.

The report also highlighted that complex problem-solving activities now account for 38.1 per cent of GCC work portfolios and cutting-edge R&D work has doubled between 2015 and 2026.

Nearly half of India's GCCs now undertake an equal or greater share of frontier work compared with their global headquarters, it said adding that companies building AI products place twice as much cutting-edge R&D work in India as organisations that primarily adopt third-party AI solutions.

Moreover, talent demand is rising alongside this shift, with India's AI and machine learning talent base within GCCs projected to nearly double to 250,000 by 2026.

The report also found that the increasing role of workplace strategy in GCC expansion. India recorded a record 20.7 million sq ft of office leasing in the first quarter of 2026 of which GCCs accounted for 44 per cent or 9.1 million sq ft.

In terms of flexible workspace adoption, GCCs currently contribute 40-45 per cent of enterprise flex seat uptake, while 67 per cent of GCCs plan to expand flexible office space to comprise more than a tenth of their real estate portfolio.

--IANS

ag/