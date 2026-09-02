Iran's IRGC claims attacks on US bases in Kuwait, Jordan and Iraq

Tehran, Sep 2 (IANS) Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday claimed that it carried out attacks on the US Ali Al-Salem base in Kuwait, a military camp housing US Marines in Jordan and destroyed a US surveillance balloon control system at an American base in Iraq, local media reported.

In the statement, the IRGC said that it successfully hit the living quarters and command post of the US Ali Al-Salem base's American commander in Kuwait. The IRGC said that the action was taken as part of its operation against Ali Al-Salem Base and demonstrates that it has complete intelligence information regarding the US movements across the region, Iran's semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported.

The IRGC said that it carried out a ballistic missile attack on a US Marines base, Camp Tition, on the Gulf of Aqaba in Jordan in retaliatory action against the US attack on a wedding ceremony in Sirik, Iran's official Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

According to the statement, the operation in Jordan destroyed several facilities and helicopters, and American forces suffered heavy casualties.

The IRGC said that it destroyed a US surveillance balloon control system at an American base in Iraq's Erbil in retaliation for the deaths caused by the American strike on a wedding ceremony in Sirik. In the statement, the IRGC said that its Ground Forces hit US bases in Erbil and destroyed a maintenance centre and warehouses housing technical equipment, IRNA reported.

It further said that several US personnel were killed and fuel storage facilities were set ablaze.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said on Wednesday that more than 50 people were killed or wounded in the US attack on a home in Sirik, where a wedding was taking place. He stated that the US' action in Sirik cannot be separated from the chain of atrocities that took place earlier in Minab, Lamerd, Qeshm and other places.

"The United States’ catalogue of atrocities against the nation of Iran is now complete: a residential home in Kuhestak, Sirik, was brutally attacked tonight while families were celebrating a wedding. More than 50 innocent men, women and children were martyred or wounded," Baqaei posted on X.

"This cruelty cannot be separated from the chain of atrocities that preceded it in Minab, Lamerd, Qeshm and elsewhere nor from the strikes on military targets that were dressed in deceptive justifications. More dangerous than the bomb itself is the normalisation of bombing; and more dangerous than silence is the conversion of silence into legitimacy," he added.

Esmaeil Baqaei asserted that Iran will respond to the US attacks with firmness and questioned the silence of the international community "in the face of such barbarism or seek to justify such acts."

"Iran will respond to these savage crimes with firmness. Still, those governments and international institutions that remain silent in the face of such barbarism, or seek to justify such acts, must understand that their silence is not neutrality. When unlawful attacks and brutal crimes are whitewashed for political convenience, the line between condemning a crime and normalising it disappears. Those who remain silent today will not be immune to its consequences tomorrow. Turning a blind eye to injustice does not contain it; it only emboldens the perpetrators," Baqaei posted on X.

--IANS

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