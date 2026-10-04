Irani Cup: Learning experience for us, Rest of India played well, says J&K skipper Dogra

Srinagar, Oct 4 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir captain Paras Dogra praised Rest of India for their clinical performance in the Irani Cup, adding that the 167-run defeat for his team at the Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium will be a valuable learning experience as they gear up for the upcoming Ranji Trophy.

Despite securing a 41-run first-innings lead, Jammu and Kashmir, the current Ranji Trophy champions, fell like a pack of cards on day four, as they were bundled out for 111 in pursuit of 279, thanks to a lethal post-lunch spell of seam bowling by Mukesh Kumar (6-33) and Akash Deep (3-25).

"It has been a really good game - they played really well. It is a learning for us and boys have taken positives. Credit goes to Rest of India," Dogra said at the post-match presentation ceremony on Sunday.

The match was largely tipped in Rest of India's favour by young batter Smaran Ravichandran, who hit a brilliant 135 and shared a match-defining 113-run ninth-wicket stand alongside Mukesh Choudhary in the second innings. Asked if J&K could have handled the situation differently, Dogra tipped his hat to the opposition's standout performers.

"I thought a lot about it. all credit goes to Smaran - he batted really well. I don't think there is any word (to tell about it), and then Akash and Mukesh bowled really well," noted the veteran batter.

Dogra also pointed to the broader transformation in Jammu and Kashmir's domestic cricket ecosystem, crediting former batter and current BCCI President Mithun Manhas's administrative involvement in his time at JKCA alongside steady management backing for their recent rise.

"It all started when Mithun bhai came in and took over. Really thankful they gave me this opportunity to lead this side. The management, selectors, everyone has been backing us up. Looking forward to the upcoming season," concluded Dogra. J&K will now gear up to start their Ranji Trophy title defence on October 11 against Madhya Pradesh in Srinagar.

--IANS

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