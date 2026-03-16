March 16, 2026 12:26 PM हिंदी

Trump officials say Iran war may end within weeks; Tehran vows to keep fighting

Trump officials say Iran war may end within weeks; Tehran vows to keep fighting

Washington, March 16 (IANS) The war with Iran could end within weeks, senior officials in the Trump administration said, even as fighting continues across the Middle East and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz push oil prices higher.

The comments came as the conflict entered its third week and global energy markets remained under pressure due to the near-halt in shipping through the strategic waterway.

Speaking on ABC’s This Week, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said the administration believed the military campaign was progressing quickly.

“Hey, there’s no guarantees in wars at all,” Wright said in the interview with ABC News anchor Martha Raddatz.

But he added that officials expected the conflict to conclude soon.

“I think that this conflict will certainly come to an end in the next few weeks, could — could be sooner than that,” Wright said.

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett also suggested the campaign was moving faster than expected.

“The Department of War believed that it would take four to six weeks to complete this mission and that we're ahead of schedule,” Hassett said in an interview on CBS’s Face the Nation.

The war has already triggered major disruptions to global energy markets. Tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz — one of the world’s most important oil shipping routes — has slowed sharply amid attacks and security concerns.

US officials say the administration is urging allies to help secure the waterway and protect commercial shipping.

Wright said the disruption was expected but temporary.

“Yes, we’re going to have disruption, and we do have disruption,” he said.

President Donald Trump has also argued that the conflict would ultimately stabilise energy markets and the region.

“The president will decide if they no longer have the capability of blackmailing us and harming our neighbors,” Hassett said on CBS.

Meanwhile, Iran has rejected suggestions that it is seeking a ceasefire in the ongoing war, saying it will continue fighting and defending itself as long as necessary.

In an interview on CBS’s Face the Nation, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi denied that Tehran had requested a ceasefire or negotiations with Washington.

“No, we never asked for a cease-fire, and we have never asked even for negotiation,” Araghchi told CBS moderator Margaret Brennan.

He said Iran would continue its military response to what it described as aggression by the United States.

“We are ready to defend ourselves as long as it takes,” Araghchi said.

The foreign minister argued that the conflict had been initiated by Washington and accused President Donald Trump of choosing war.

“This is a war of choice by President Trump and the United States, and we are going to continue our self-defense,” he said.

Araghchi also dismissed suggestions that Tehran needed to negotiate to survive the conflict.

“No, it's not a war of survival. We are stable and strong enough,” he said.

--IANS

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