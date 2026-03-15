Iran war: Domestic carriers cancel multiple flights to Gulf region on Sunday

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) Domestic carriers cancelled multiple flights to the Gulf region, especially to and from Dubai and Abu Dhabi destinations, on Sunday owing to the UAE airport restrictions amid rising tensions in the region.

Air India and Air India Express cancelled several flights to West Asia and IndiGo also suspended flights to Dubai.

“In view of the latest instructions from Airport Authorities in the UAE, Air India and Air India Express are compelled to curtail their ad‑hoc operations for 15 March 2026,” said Air India group in a latest statement.

“Air India: Operating one Delhi–Dubai return flight; four of the five planned Dubai flights are cancelled; Air India Express: Operating one Delhi–Dubai return flight; five of six Dubai flights are cancelled; Abu Dhabi: All five Air India Express flights cancelled,” said the airline.

Meanwhile, Air India Express plans to operate flights to Delhi, Kannur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram. Air India Express will operate Ras Al Khaimah–Kozhikode and Ras Al Khaimah–Kochi flights.

“These flights will be operated subject to slot availability and condition prevailing during the time of operation,” said the airline.

IndiGo said it has cancelled flights to and from Dubai due to ongoing airspace restrictions, linked to the escalating conflict involving the US-Israel and Iran.

“Due to the evolving situation in Middle East, flight operations have been further restricted in Dubai, leading to changes in flight schedules. Customers travelling to/from Dubai are requested to check their flight status before leaving for the airport. We are also sending out notifications to keep customers informed of the latest updates,” said the low-cost airline.

In a previous post, IndiGo also said that it remains in close coordination with the relevant authorities to progressively rebuild its flight network across the region, along with select routes to Europe.

--IANS

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