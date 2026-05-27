Air India’s San Francisco-bound flight returns to Delhi after mid-air technical snag

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) An Air India flight bound for San Francisco returned to Delhi on Wednesday morning after remaining airborne for over eight hours due to a technical issue, the airline said.

The airline said Flight AI173 -- carrying around 230 passengers-- operating from Delhi to San Francisco, returned to Delhi in accordance with laid down safety procedures. The aircraft involved was a Boeing 777-300 ER.

“The aircraft landed safely and will undergo technical inspection in line with Air India’s safety standards,” the airline said in a statement.

According to information available on flight-tracking website Flightradar24.com, the aircraft remained airborne for more than eight hours.

The plane reportedly started diverting back towards Delhi after flying for over three hours while it was in Chinese airspace.

Air India expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to passengers and said efforts were underway to make alternative arrangements for them to reach their destination at the earliest.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers and are making alternative arrangements to fly them to their destination as soon as possible,” it said.

“In the meantime, our ground teams are providing all necessary assistance to the passengers, including refreshments, hotel accommodation or rescheduling as opted by them,” the airline added.

The airline has not disclosed the exact nature of the technical issue, and the aircraft will now undergo detailed technical checks.

In the mean time, our ground teams are providing all necessary assistance to the passengers, including refreshments, hotel accommodation or rescheduling as opted by them.

Meanwhile, last week, an Air India flight operating from Bengaluru to Delhi was involved in an engine fire incident after landing at Delhi airport on May 21.

Air India confirmed an incident involving Flight AI2802 operating from Bengaluru to Delhi.

“During the aircraft’s final approach into Delhi, the cockpit crew received a fire indication from one of the engines. The indication was subsequently confirmed as true. The crew followed all standard operating procedures and landed the aircraft safely at Delhi airport. All passengers and crew are safe and have disembarked normally,” said Air India on X on May 21.

--IANS

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