Iran Supreme National Security Council's Deputy Secretary arrives in New Delhi for BRICS NSA meeting

New Delhi, June 22 (IANS) Iran Supreme National Security Council's Deputy Secretary Ghadir Nezami arrived in New Delhi on Monday to participate in the Meeting of BRICS National Security Advisers and Heads of Security Agencies.

During the meeting, Nezami is expected to participate in a number of special sessions and hold meetings with senior officials from participating nations.

In a post on X, Iran Embassy in India stated, "His Excellency Ghadir Nezami, Deputy Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran, arrived in New Delhi on Monday, June 22, to participate in the Meeting of BRICS National Security Advisers and Heads of Security Agencies. During his visit, he is expected to attend a number of specialized sessions and hold meetings with relevant officials from participating countries to exchange views on security issues and multilateral cooperation."

The BRICS National Security Advisers’ Meeting is being held on June 22-23, bringing together top security officials from member countries to deliberate on evolving global security challenges and strengthen cooperation on key strategic issues.

According to a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) press release, the meeting will be chaired by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and will see participation from National Security Advisers and heads of delegation from BRICS member states.

The MEA stated that during the two-day meeting, delegates will exchange views on the theme “Non-traditional security challenges confronting the world today.” The discussions are expected to focus on the rapidly changing security landscape and the growing impact of emerging technologies on global and national security.

“During the meeting, the National Security Advisers/Heads of Delegation of BRICS Member Countries will exchange views on the theme ‘Non-traditional security challenges confronting the world today’,” the ministry said in its statement.

The participants will also discuss “the rapidly evolving nature of national security challenges, as well as the role of new technologies in emerging security threats,” highlighting concerns over cybersecurity, digital vulnerabilities, artificial intelligence-driven risks and other non-conventional security issues confronting nations.

In addition, the National Security Advisers will review the outcomes of the recently concluded BRICS Joint Working Groups on Counter-Terrorism and on Security in the Use of Information and Communication Technologies. The review is expected to help shape future cooperation among BRICS nations in addressing transnational threats and strengthening collective security mechanisms.

The meeting assumes significance as India continues to steer discussions within BRICS on global governance, security cooperation and technological challenges. The grouping has increasingly expanded its focus beyond economic issues to include strategic and security-related concerns affecting member nations.

--IANS

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