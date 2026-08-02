August 02, 2026 10:08 PM हिंदी

Iran says it perceives every 'enemy' threat as 'noteworthy', denies deal on reopening Hormuz

Iran says it perceives every ‘enemy’ threat as ‘noteworthy,’ denies deal on reopening Hormuz (File Image)

Tehran, Aug 2 (IANS) Iran's Acting Defence Minister Seyed Majid Ebn Al-Reza said Sunday that Tehran perceives every "enemy" threat as "real and noteworthy," rejecting any characterisation of them as mere psychological warfare.

"We will neither be surprised nor remain passive. We use threats as a basis to increase our preparedness, strengthen our deterrence, and develop our power," Al-Reza wrote on X after US President Donald Trump said earlier that he had agreed to hold off fresh attacks against Iran, Xinhua News Agency reported.

In his post on Truth Social, Trump said the United States was "locked and loaded and ready to go against the Islamic Republic of Iran, at levels of Military Terror, Strength, and Power not seen since World War II", but held off after being "asked by Iran, and other Middle Eastern Countries", citing a forthcoming deal that would include the "Immediate, Complete, and Total OPENING OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT, and an end to Iran's nuclear threat".

Earlier US media reports had suggested US and Israeli strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure could begin over the weekend.

Israel's Channel 12 news reported Sunday that Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has agreed to a Qatari-US-brokered compromise deal allowing ships to enter the Gulf through the Iranian-controlled side and exit via Omani waters.

However, Iran's semi-official Fars news agency, citing a source close to the Iranian negotiating team, quickly rejected the claim.

Fars also quoted a military source as saying that as long as the US "hostile and malicious acts" continue, the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed, with vessels permitted to transit only via Iran-designated routes and with the coordination and permission of the Navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The source warned that other routes are unsafe, adding that Iran's policies on the strategic waterway remain unchanged.

--IANS

ksk/vd

LATEST NEWS

'World Cup belongs to fans, not investors,' says Real Madrid after FIFA drops FFE plan

'World Cup belongs to fans, not investors,' says Real Madrid after FIFA drops FFE plan

Emma Finucane creates Commonwealth Games history with fourth track cycling gold (Credit: Instagram/Emma Finucane)

Emma Finucane creates Commonwealth Games history with fourth track cycling gold

‘Hopeful about future,’ say Kashmiri Pandits who returned home after years of exile

‘Hopeful about future,’ say Kashmiri Pandits who returned home after years of exile

OPEC+ cartel agrees to hike oil production by 188,000 barrels per day

OPEC+ cartel agrees to hike oil production by 188,000 barrels per day

DPL 2026: Central Delhi Kings continue winning run with thrilling four-wicket victory over Outer Delhi Warriors (Credit: DPL)

DPL 2026: Central Delhi Kings continue winning run with thrilling four-wicket victory over Outer Delhi Warriors

Taiwan reiterates its claim over islands in South China Sea (File Image)

Taiwan reiterates its claim over islands in South China Sea

2nd T20I: Athapaththu, Kavindi power Sri Lanka to series-clinching win over Pakistan

2nd T20I: Athapaththu, Kavindi power Sri Lanka to series-clinching win over Pakistan

Seven killed, 18 injured in suicide attack at police station in Pakistan's Swat

Seven killed, 18 injured in suicide attack at police station in Pakistan's Swat

PoK: People hold sit-in protest in Rawalakot, prepare to march to Muzaffarabad

PoK: People hold sit-in protest in Rawalakot, prepare to march to Muzaffarabad

Rahul, Priyanka expresses grief over Kerala rain deaths, urge Congress workers to join relief efforts

Rahul, Priyanka expresses grief over Kerala rain deaths, urge Congress workers to join relief efforts