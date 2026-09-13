September 14, 2026 12:26 AM हिंदी

Iran President departs India after attending BRICS Summit

Iran President departs India after attending BRICS Summit

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who travelled to India to attend the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, departed for Tehran, the Iranian Embassy in India said on Sunday.

“President Masoud Pezeshkian, who travelled to India to attend the BRICS Summit, has just departed New Delhi for Tehran,” the Embassy stated on X, sharing a glimpse of Pezeshkian’s departure.

Prior to his departure, Pezeshkian said that he is looking forward to seeing Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Iran very soon.

“Goodbye, my dear friend. I look forward to seeing you in Iran very soon,” the Iranian Embassy stated on X, sharing a picture of Pezeshkian and PM Modi.

Pezeshkian met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Saturday.

President Murmu reiterated India's commitment to the pursuit of enduring peace through dialogue and diplomacy during a meeting with her Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian, in New Delhi.

“President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Dr Masoud Pezeshkian met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The two leaders discussed the long-standing bonds of friendship between Iran and India, including our strong cultural and people-to-people ties. The President reiterated India's commitment to the pursuit of enduring peace through dialogue and diplomacy,” the President’s Secretariat stated on X.

PM Modi on Friday said India and Iran should move forward with a long-term and win-win strategy. PM Modi made the comment following his meeting with the Iranian President on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

PM Modi also noted that President Pezeshkian’s visit is ‘more special’ as he is visiting India for the first time.

“From Bishkek to Delhi, the productive discussions continue. Happy to have met Dr Masoud Pezeshkian, the President of Iran. This visit is more special because it is his first visit to India,” PM Modi stated on X.

“We talked about the India-Iran friendship. We believe that we should move forward with a long-term and win-win strategy. The prevailing situation in the region was also discussed. India remains steadfast in its commitment to the pursuit of enduring peace,” he added.

–IANS

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