Iran, Oman discuss arrangements for safe navigation through Strait of Hormuz

Tehran, July 26 (IANS) Iran and Oman held several rounds of technical talks in Tehran to discuss arrangements for safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said on Sunday that the talks were "useful and forward-looking" and progress had been made.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Baqaei said the talks were held on Friday and Saturday at the level of Deputy Foreign Ministers, during which, they discussed common principles and practical mechanisms for ensuring safe maritime traffic through the strategic waterway while respecting the sovereign rights of the two littoral states, Iran's official Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

Baqaei added that Oman delegation left Iran on Saturday. However, the two nations would continue the technical and political consultations.

When asked regarding the current situation about navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that there had been no change in the status of maritime traffic in the waterway, IRNA reported.

The Strait of Hormuz links the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. It is one of the world’s most important energy corridors, carrying oil and liquefied natural gas exports from major Gulf producers to international markets.

The talks between the two nations come amid renewed tensions in West Asia following military exchanges between the US and Iran.

Meanwhile, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the United States' naval blockade against Iran remains fully in effect, announcing that American forces have redirected multiple commercial vessels, boarded ships for verification, and disabled one tanker that allegedly attempted to violate the blockade.

In a post on social media platform X, CENTCOM added: "The US naval blockade against Iran remains in full effect. As of July 25, CENTCOM has redirected 12 commercial vessels trying to run the blockade, disabled 2 that didn't comply, and boarded 2 to ensure total compliance."

The US Central Command said that US forces earlier completed a verification boarding of the Comoros-flagged tanker M/T Charminar in the Arabian Sea.

Describing the operation, CENTCOM said: "Earlier today, US forces completed a verification boarding aboard Comoros-flagged M/T Charminar in the Arabian Sea, and the tanker is now continuing its journey."

CENTCOM also announced action against another vessel, saying American forces had disabled the Mozambique-flagged tanker M/T Lavine in the Gulf of Oman after its crew allegedly attempted to breach the blockade.

According to the command, "CENTCOM forces disabled Mozambique-flagged M/T Lavine in the Gulf of Oman on July 24 after the crew attempted to violate the blockade multiple times and ignored repeated warnings. The ship is no longer transiting to Iran."

The military command emphasised that US forces remain prepared for further operations in the region, saying: "American forces remain highly vigilant, focused, lethal, and ready."

--IANS

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