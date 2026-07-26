Russia strikes defence enterprises in Kyiv

Moscow, July 26 (IANS) Russian forces carried out overnight strikes on defence enterprises in Kyiv, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Sunday.

The Ministry said in a statement on its official Telegram Channel that Russia launched a group strike with high-precision ground- and air-based weapons, which hit enterprises of the defence industry of Ukraine in the city of Kyiv.

"Last night, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation launched a group strike with high-precision ground- and air-based weapons, which hit enterprises of the defence industry of Ukraine in the city of Kyiv involved in the production, assembly, and storage of unmanned aerial vehicles for various tasks and their components, as well as infrastructure facilities in Port of Chernomorsk in Odesa region, used for delivery and storage of materiel, fuel and lubricants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU)," the statement by the Ministry said.

According to it, one of the targets was an industrial enterprise (Smart Intelligent System), which produced unmanned aerial vehicles of various modifications and components to them, including hulls, long- and medium-range UAV components, navigation devices, optics, and batteries;

It also noted that the attack also targeted the assembly and storage site of unmanned aerial vehicles in the south-western part of Kyiv, where up to 1,000 UAVs of various types, including AQ-400 'Scethe', AQ-100 'Bayonet' and RQ-100 'Scout' reconnaissance drones, were produced monthly with the help of specialists from the Ukrainian-American company.

"In addition, tanks of fuel and lubricants, intended to supply the AFU, have been hit at the Port of Chernomorsk in Odesa region," the Ministry noted.

Russian air defence systems shot down eight guided aerial bombs and 1,060 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over the past day along the frontline, the Defence Ministry said on Saturday.

According to the Ministry, Russian forces struck multiple facilities, including logistics centres, production facilities and storage sites for long-range drones used by the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian military formations and foreign mercenaries at 152 locations over the past day, Xinhua news agency reported.

--IANS

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