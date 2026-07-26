July 26, 2026 5:01 PM हिंदी

Sub Jr Women C’ship: R K Roy Hockey Academy begin with commanding win

Sub Jr Women C’ship: R K Roy Hockey Academy begin with commanding win (Credit: Hockey India)

Gwalior, July 26 (IANS) The 4th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women Academy Championship 2026 (Zone A & B) got underway here on Sunday with contrasting results in Pool B, as R K Roy Hockey Academy opened its campaign with a dominant victory while Sports Hockey Academy of Khalsa's Kolkata and Raja Karan Hockey Academy settled for a draw.

The nine-day tournament, featuring 15 academies across four pools, will run until August 3, with the top team from each group progressing to the semi-finals.

The opening fixture of the championship produced a closely fought contest between Sports Hockey Academy of Khalsa's Kolkata and Raja Karan Hockey Academy.

After a goalless battle for most of the match, Soumi Majhi finally broke the deadlock in the 47th minute with a field goal to put the Kolkata-based academy ahead. However, Raja Karan Hockey Academy responded late through Riya, whose 51st-minute field goal restored parity and ensured both teams collected a point from their opening outing following a 1-1 draw.

The day's second encounter was far more one-sided, as R K Roy Hockey Academy delivered a clinical display to defeat Mumbai Schools Sports Association 4-0.

Sonakshi Kumari starred with a brace, converting penalty corners in the eighth and 33rd minutes to lay the foundation for victory. Captain Shivani Kumari added a field goal in the 27th minute before Kritika Kumari capped the performance with another field goal in the 42nd minute, sealing an emphatic win and giving R K Roy Hockey Academy an early advantage in the Pool B standings.

The championship has brought together 15 academies from across the country, divided into four pools. Pool A comprises Sports Authority of Gujarat – Hockey Academy, Hockey Family Badhkhalsa NCR Hockey Society and Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, Sonepat, while Pool B features Sports Hockey Academy of Khalsa's Kolkata, Raja Karan Hockey Academy, R K Roy Hockey Academy and Mumbai Schools Sports Association.

Pool C includes Anantapur Sports Academy, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy and Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy, while Pool D consists of Ritu Rani Hockey Academy, Vadipatti Raja Hockey Academy, Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta and Cheema Hockey Academy.

Teams will compete in a round-robin league format within their respective pools, with three points awarded for a win and one for a draw. Only the group winners will advance to the semi-finals, scheduled for 2 August, before the third-place playoff and final take place on 3 August.

The tournament resumes on Monday with the opening Pool C and Pool D fixtures, as the remaining academies begin their quest for the Sub-Junior Women Academy Championship title.

--IANS

vi/

LATEST NEWS

Shafique replaces injured Fazal as Pakistan make two changes for WI, England Tests

Shafique replaces injured Fazal as Pakistan make two changes for WI, England Tests

Pankaj Tripathi says he initially struggled with portrayal of Atal Bihari Vajpayee in biopic, shares how he changed his approach

Pankaj Tripathi says he initially struggled with portrayal of Atal Bihari Vajpayee in biopic, shares how he changed his approach

CWG 2026: Rishikanta claims silver in men's 60kg weightlifting, sets Games record in Snatch

CWG 2026: Rishikanta claims silver in men's 60kg weightlifting, sets Games record in Snatch

3rd T20I: Be yourself, find your own strengths, says India batting coach Kanitkar

3rd T20I: Be yourself, find your own strengths, says India batting coach Kanitkar

Iran, Oman discuss arrangements for safe navigation through Strait of Hormuz

Iran, Oman discuss arrangements for safe navigation through Strait of Hormuz

3rd T20I: Prince Yadav ruled out of final clash against Zimbabwe due to hamstring injury: BCCI

3rd T20I: Prince Yadav ruled out of final clash against Zimbabwe due to hamstring injury: BCCI

Sub Jr Women C’ship: R K Roy Hockey Academy begin with commanding win (Credit: Hockey India)

Sub Jr Women C’ship: R K Roy Hockey Academy begin with commanding win

AIIMS Delhi-led study shares key insights on childhood cancer survival

AIIMS Delhi-led study shares key insights on childhood cancer survival

‘This medal will give youngsters tremendous confidence’: Sardar Singh hails India's unbeaten Youth Hockey5s champions (Credit: Hockey India)

‘This medal will give youngsters tremendous confidence’: Sardar Singh hails India's unbeaten Youth Hockey5s champions

FairPoint: Why did it take a street protest to force action?

FairPoint: Why did it take a street protest to force action?