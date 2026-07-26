Sub Jr Women C’ship: R K Roy Hockey Academy begin with commanding win

Gwalior, July 26 (IANS) The 4th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women Academy Championship 2026 (Zone A & B) got underway here on Sunday with contrasting results in Pool B, as R K Roy Hockey Academy opened its campaign with a dominant victory while Sports Hockey Academy of Khalsa's Kolkata and Raja Karan Hockey Academy settled for a draw.

The nine-day tournament, featuring 15 academies across four pools, will run until August 3, with the top team from each group progressing to the semi-finals.

The opening fixture of the championship produced a closely fought contest between Sports Hockey Academy of Khalsa's Kolkata and Raja Karan Hockey Academy.

After a goalless battle for most of the match, Soumi Majhi finally broke the deadlock in the 47th minute with a field goal to put the Kolkata-based academy ahead. However, Raja Karan Hockey Academy responded late through Riya, whose 51st-minute field goal restored parity and ensured both teams collected a point from their opening outing following a 1-1 draw.

The day's second encounter was far more one-sided, as R K Roy Hockey Academy delivered a clinical display to defeat Mumbai Schools Sports Association 4-0.

Sonakshi Kumari starred with a brace, converting penalty corners in the eighth and 33rd minutes to lay the foundation for victory. Captain Shivani Kumari added a field goal in the 27th minute before Kritika Kumari capped the performance with another field goal in the 42nd minute, sealing an emphatic win and giving R K Roy Hockey Academy an early advantage in the Pool B standings.

The championship has brought together 15 academies from across the country, divided into four pools. Pool A comprises Sports Authority of Gujarat – Hockey Academy, Hockey Family Badhkhalsa NCR Hockey Society and Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, Sonepat, while Pool B features Sports Hockey Academy of Khalsa's Kolkata, Raja Karan Hockey Academy, R K Roy Hockey Academy and Mumbai Schools Sports Association.

Pool C includes Anantapur Sports Academy, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy and Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy, while Pool D consists of Ritu Rani Hockey Academy, Vadipatti Raja Hockey Academy, Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta and Cheema Hockey Academy.

Teams will compete in a round-robin league format within their respective pools, with three points awarded for a win and one for a draw. Only the group winners will advance to the semi-finals, scheduled for 2 August, before the third-place playoff and final take place on 3 August.

The tournament resumes on Monday with the opening Pool C and Pool D fixtures, as the remaining academies begin their quest for the Sub-Junior Women Academy Championship title.

--IANS

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