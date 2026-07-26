July 26, 2026 5:00 PM हिंदी

CWG 2026: Rishikanta claims silver in men's 60kg weightlifting, sets Games record in Snatch

CWG 2026: Rishikanta claims silver in men's 60kg weightlifting, sets Games record in Snatch

Glasgow, July 26 (IANS) India added another medal to their tally at the Commonwealth Games 2026 as weightlifter Rishikanta Singh Chanambam clinched silver in the men's 60kg category on Sunday.

The Indian lifter registered a combined total of 264kg, highlighted by a record-breaking effort in the snatch, to finish second behind Malaysia's Bin Kasdan Mohamad Aniq, while Kenya's Joshua Amunga Mboya completed the podium.

The Indian opened with 116kg before successfully lifting 119kg and then 121kg on his third attempt to finish the snatch section on top of the standings.With the bar raised to 121kg for his final snatch attempt, Rishikanta recroded the new Games record in the snatch.

Carrying the momentum into the Clean & Jerk, Rishikanta opened with a successful 143kg lift to remain firmly in medal contention. His first attempt was composed and technically sound, keeping him ahead of the chasing pack.

The Indian then opted for 148kg on his second attempt but was unable to complete the lift, leaving Aniq with the opportunity to seize control. The Malaysian responded with a successful 149kg effort.

In the final attempt, Rishikanta made one final bid for the gold by calling for 151kg attempt. He cleaned the weight to his shoulders but could not complete the jerk after adjustments, bringing his challenge to an end with a total of 264kg.

Aniq, already assured of the title, finished in style by lifting 152kg in the clean and jerk to take his combined total to 273kg, setting a new overall Commonwealth Games record and sealing top spot on the podium. Kenya's Joshua Amunga Mboya claimed bronze with an aggregate of 260kg.

Although he narrowly missed out on the top step of the podium, Rishikanta ensured India opened Day 4’s medal account in style.

--IANS

vi/bc

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