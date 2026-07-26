Shafique replaces injured Fazal as Pakistan make two changes for WI, England Tests

Lahore, July 26 (IANS) Pakistan have made two changes to their Test squad after opener Abdullah Fazal was ruled out of the ongoing Test series against the West Indies and upcoming England tour due to a lower back injury, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Sunday.

The PCB confirmed that Abdullah Shafique has been named as Fazal’s replacement, while experienced batter Saud Shakeel has also been added to the squad to provide greater depth and stability to the batting unit ahead of two important overseas assignments.

According to the PCB, Fazal sustained the injury during a training session at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad on July 23 while preparing for the ongoing Test series against the West Indies. The opener underwent an immediate medical assessment, including an MRI scan, after experiencing discomfort during the session.

The board said the scan confirmed a lower back injury, following which the team’s medical panel conducted a detailed evaluation of the player. Based on the assessment, the medical experts advised that Fazal would require an extended period of rehabilitation and recovery, making him unavailable for both the West Indies series and the subsequent tour of England.

“The medical panel has recommended adequate rehabilitation to ensure the player makes a full recovery before returning to competitive cricket,” the PCB said in its statement.

The injury comes as a setback for Pakistan, with Fazal missing two significant Test assignments in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle. Pakistan are currently involved in a two-Test series against the West Indies before travelling to England for a three-match Test series, where they will face one of the toughest challenges in the longest format.

Shafique’s inclusion brings an experienced opening option back into the squad, while Saud Shakeel’s addition strengthens the middle order with a proven Test performer. The selectors believe the changes will provide the team with enough batting cover as Pakistan look to compete strongly in both series despite the loss of Fazal.

The England series, scheduled immediately after the West Indies tour, will also count towards the ICC World Test Championship standings, making squad depth and player availability crucial for Pakistan’s campaign.

--IANS

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