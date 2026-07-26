3rd T20I: Prince Yadav ruled out of final clash against Zimbabwe due to hamstring injury: BCCI

Harare, July 26 (IANS) Fast bowler Prince Yadav has been ruled out of India’s third and final T20I against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club due to a hamstring injury, said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

"Prince Yadav was unavailable for selection in the third T20I due to a hamstring niggle which he sustained while bowling in the second T20I against Zimbabwe," said the BCCI in its update after the toss, where India have elected to bat first.

Prince, the Delhi-based right-arm pacer, suffered the injury during his bowling run-up on the second ball of his second over. He had already picked up two wickets before being forced to go off the field in India's 90-run victory in the second T20I, which helped the visitors claim an unassailable 2-0 lead.

In six T20Is so far, Prince has picked nine scalps at an average of 18.77 and economy rate of 8.31. The remainder of his over in Saturday’s game was completed by seam-bowling all-rounder Shivam Dube. For Sunday’s clash, tearaway pacer Ashok Sharma has replaced Prince in the playing eleven and will share the new ball with speedster Mayank Yadav.

On Saturday, India put on an impressive batting display to post a formidable total of 219/5, riding on brilliant half-centuries from opener Ishan Kishan and middle-order batter Tilak Varma. Wicketkeeper-batter Kishan smashed 81 runs off 44 balls, while vice-captain Varma remained unbeaten on 60 off 29 deliveries to propel the visitors to a huge total.

In response, the Indian bowling attack produced a disciplined effort to bundle out Zimbabwe for 129 in 17.5 overs. Another win for Shreyas Iyer-led India will help the current T20 World Cup champions to close the short tour of Zimbabwe with a 3-0 series sweep.

--IANS

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