Iran Foreign Minister Araghchi, Oman Sultan discuss bilateral ties, regional developments

Muscat, April 26 (IANS) Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi met Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq on Sunday to discuss bilateral ties, regional developments, and ongoing diplomatic efforts to resolve the regional crisis.

During the meeting, Araghchi briefed the Sultan about Iran's stance on the latest developments in West Asia after the joint Israel-US strikes against Iran. He expressed appreciation for Oman's support for dialogue and promoting efforts aimed at enhancing security and stability in the region, especially considering the current regional challenges, Iran's Press TV reported.

Sultan Haitham highlighted Oman's stance on advancing mediation efforts that would increase the chances of reaching sustainable political solutions and mitigate the impact of crises on the people of the region. He stressed the importance of using dialogue and diplomacy to resolve issues.

In a statement on X, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei stated: "We are in Muscat for an official visit to the Sultanate of Oman—FM Araghchi’s first to the region following the recent US-Israeli aggression, which has impacted the broader region. Iran continues to place great importance on its relations with Persian Gulf states and remains committed to strengthening mutual trust and constructive cooperation. The Oman–Iran relationship stands as a testament to Iran’s genuine pursuance of respectful and mutually beneficial relations with its neighbours in the South."

Araghchi's visit to Oman is part of his three-nation tour amid the ongoing tensions in West Asia. After concluding his engagements in Oman, he will travel to Russia. His visit is aimed at holding bilateral discussions on current developments in the region as well as the latest situation in the West Asia conflict, Iran's state-run Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

The tensions in West Asia escalated after the US and Israel carried out a joint military operation against Iran on February 28. The joint military strikes killed Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, triggering a large-scale military operation by Iran against Israel and the US bases in the Gulf nations. The conflict also led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which triggered a global energy crisis.

Iran and the US reached a two-week ceasefire starting on April 8. Later, the two nations held the first round of talks aimed at ending the conflict on April 11-12. However, the talks collapsed after 21 hours of negotiations.

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump cancelled his negotiators' visit to Pakistan because of what he said was the confusion over who is in charge of Iran and the “tremendous infighting" among their leadership.

After Araghchi landed in Islamabad on Friday, Trump’s spokesperson Karoline Leavitt had announced that the negotiators, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and his Special Representative Steve Witkoff, would go there. She said Vice President J.D. Vance would be standing by to join them if it seemed useful.

However, Tehran had already ruled out direct talks with Washington, with Araghchi, who was in Islamabad, announcing this too. Significantly, Iran’s Parliament Speaker Bagher Ghalibaf, who led the Iranian team in the April 11 direct talks with the US, was not going to Islamabad.

Baqaei said on X: "No meeting is planned to take place between Iran and the US. Iran's observations would be conveyed to Pakistan."

In a short post on Truth Social, Trump did not make any fresh threats against Iran, but said: “We have all the cards, they have none! If they want to talk, all they have to do is call”!!

“Too much time wasted on travelling, too much work! Besides which, there is tremendous infighting and confusion within their ‘leadership’,” he said.

--IANS

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