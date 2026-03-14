Iran and India have historical relations, allowed 'some' vessels to pass through Strait of Hormuz: Iranian Ambassador

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) Citing the "historical relations" between both countries, Iran’s Ambassador to India Mohammad Fathali on Saturday said that Tehran has allowed some Indian vessels to pass through the Strait of Hormuz though he declined to share further operational details.

"Yes, we have allowed, but let me not tell you how many. As an Ambassador of Iran to India, I will follow this issue in the future as well because Iran and India have historical relations. Of course, as an Ambassador, I have done my best. There was some delay, but it happened," said Fathali while responding to a question on how many Indian ships have been allowed and "for how many days" at the annual India Today Conclave in New Delhi.

The Iranian diplomat's comment amid reports that two Indian LPG tankers have been allowed to transit the Strait Of Hormuz amid the ongoing West Asia conflict. Two oil tankers, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, are on their way to arrive in the country in a couple of days. These vessels are owned by state-run Shipping Corporation of India Limited.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most vital shipping lanes through which 20 per cent of the world's oil and gas exports transit.

After the safe passage of two LPG carriers, more tankers are lined up for crossing the war-affected zone after Iran granted Indian-flagged tankers safe passage from the Strait, reliable sources told IANS on Saturday.

Fathali also defended Tehran's decision to target US bases in several Gulf nations, highlighting that the Tomahawk missile that reportedly struck a girls’ school in Iran and killed around 170 students was launched from a US base in the region.

“We have announced that you will not actually be touched... Your assets, whatever you have inside your country... But, we asked them what we should do when one of our schools, including the children, was hit by American Tomahawk missiles. We respect them completely but we will definitely target the American bases. It is very bad that we witnessed these schools being hit by missiles launched from a base in one of the neighbouring countries," the envoy remarked.

Ambassador Fathali asserted that Tehran has repeatedly conveyed that it was ready for both negotiations and war.

"We announced several times. Iran is ready for negotiation and war. But we prefer negotiation," the Iranian diplomat said at the event on Saturday.

"We are also ready for the war. But beware, you can start, but you cannot finish," he responded to another question on the ongoing conflict.

He also spoke about the recent discussions held between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian over a phone call, highlighting that the call was delayed due to technical difficulties being faced during the ongoing conflict.

"I believe Iran and India have common interests," Fathali said while also mentioning that both sides have the “political and social maturity” to handle any differences and work together.

--IANS

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