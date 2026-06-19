Iqbal Khan, Arjun Punjj share lessons inherited from their dads this Father's Day

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) As we gear up to celebrate Father's Day this Sunday, several members from the television industry, such as, Manish Wadhwa, Iqbal Khan, Toral Rasputra, Arjun Punjj, Muskan Bamne, and Nitin Babu, shared heartfelt wishes for their ultimate pillars of strength.

Actor Iqbal Khan, who essays the role of Dr. Dev Mehta in the show 'Yaadein', revealed how fatherhood changed him. He shared, "Becoming a father to two daughters completely changed the way I look at my own father. As children, we don't always realise the sacrifices our parents make to keep us safe and happy. Today, when I look at my daughters, I understand that responsibility much better. I often think about the values my father instilled in me - integrity, patience, and respect for others. Those lessons continue to guide me both as an actor and as a father."

Arjun Punjj, aka Diggy from 'Yaadein', also shared some of his beloved childhood memories with his dad, saying, "Some of my favourite childhood memories are of spending time with my father, whether it was a drive together, a casual conversation or him patiently listening to my endless questions. He always made me feel heard."

"Today, as a father, I find myself sharing similar moments with my children. Sometimes, when I'm encouraging them or helping them through a setback, I hear my father's words coming through," he added.

Muskan Bamne, who plays Shanaya in the drama "Pushpa Impossible," added, "Whenever I think of my father, I think of all the little things he did to make me believe I could achieve anything. Whether it was cheering the loudest at school events or reassuring me before an audition, he always made me feel capable. Even today, he is one of the first people I call whenever something good happens. His excitement for my achievements often feels bigger than my own and that's a kind of love I will always treasure. Happy Father's Day to all the wonderful fathers who believe in their children even before they learn to believe in themselves."

--IANS

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