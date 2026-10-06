IPL 2027: Sourav Ganguly appointed Delhi Capitals head coach

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has been appointed head coach of Delhi Capitals ahead of the next Indian Premier League season, marking his first formal coaching role with the franchise.

Ganguly has been closely associated with the Capitals since 2019, when he joined the organisation as an advisor. He subsequently held several senior roles within the franchise, including Director of Cricket for both the men’s and women’s teams.

The 54-year-old now moves into the dugout as Delhi Capitals look to build on their recent performances and mount a stronger challenge for the IPL title.

Delhi Capitals chairman and co-owner Parth Jindal welcomed Ganguly’s appointment, highlighting his long-standing association with the franchise and his leadership credentials.

“Dada is and has always been an integral part of the Delhi Capitals family. I am incredibly proud and honoured to announce that one of the greatest Indian captains and administrators is now stepping into coaching by taking over as the head coach of the Delhi Capitals. I am excited to see him take on this role and I’m sure that under his guidance and visionary leadership Delhi Capitals will be best prepared to challenge for the IPL title. I cannot wait for all our players and staff to learn from Dada and am looking forward to seeing DC in action at the earliest.”

Delhi Capitals co-owner Kiran Kumar Grandhi said Ganguly’s familiarity with the franchise’s cricketing structure would be an asset in his new role.

“Dada has been an integral part of the Delhi Capitals journey over the years and has played an important role in strengthening our cricketing structure. His deep understanding of the franchise, coupled with his experience and leadership, will be invaluable as we move forward. We are delighted to have him take charge as Head Coach and look forward to seeing him bring his vision and cricketing expertise to the team. We wish him every success as he begins this exciting new chapter with Delhi Capitals.”

Ganguly said his familiarity with the franchise and its personnel made the appointment particularly significant. “I am looking forward to take on the role of Head Coach in the IPL. Delhi Capitals is a franchise very close to my heart, and one that I have shared a strong relationship with over the years. I have worked closely with the owners, management, support staff and players, which makes this an exciting responsibility for me. We have a talented group and have played a good brand of cricket in the recent past. I am looking forward to working with the squad, the new season, and building a strong and fearless team.”

Ganguly’s appointment adds another chapter to a relationship that began seven years ago. During his tenure within the Capitals ecosystem, he has worked across both the men’s and women’s teams and has been involved in shaping the franchise’s cricketing structure.

Delhi Capitals reached their maiden IPL final in 2020 but are yet to win the tournament. The franchise also has a women’s team in the Women’s Premier League. Delhi Capitals have reached the WPL final in all four editions of the competition, finishing runners-up on each occasion.

--IANS

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