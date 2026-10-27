IPL 2027: Albie Morkel, Mohit Sharma join CSK coaching staff

New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have added former South Africa all-rounder Albie Morkel and ex-India pacer Mohit Sharma to their coaching staff ahead of IPL 2027, with Morkel appointed assistant coach and Mohit taking charge of the bowling department.

The appointments, announced on Tuesday, are part of a major restructuring at the five-time champions following three consecutive seasons without a playoff appearance. New head coach Zaheer Khan is overseeing the overhaul after replacing long-serving coach Stephen Fleming, with the franchise looking to assemble a fresh backroom team ahead of the November 15 retention deadline.

Both appointments bring familiarity with the Super Kings setup. Morkel represented CSK from 2008 to 2013 and was part of the franchise’s successful years. He has remained associated with the wider Super Kings network and recently took over as head coach of Joburg Super Kings for the fifth season of South Africa’s SA20, succeeding Fleming, who stepped down after four seasons.

Mohit, meanwhile, began his IPL career with Chennai in 2013 and played for the franchise until 2015 before returning for another stint in 2019. He subsequently represented Gujarat Titans, playing a key role in their run to the 2023 final, before his last IPL appearance for Delhi Capitals. The 38-year-old retired from all forms of cricket in December 2025.

Across 120 IPL appearances, Mohit claimed 134 wickets. He replaces Eric Simons as CSK’s bowling coach, bringing extensive tournament experience to a department the franchise will look to strengthen ahead of the new season.

Former England off-spinner Gareth Batty, the former Surrey head coach who led the side to three consecutive County Championship titles from 2022 to 2024, has also been confirmed as an assistant coach, further shaping Zaheer’s support staff.

The changes come alongside the departure of batting coach Michael Hussey, who had been associated with CSK as a player and coach for several years, as well as Simons and fielding coach James Foster. Simons and Foster have moved to Fleming’s England Test coaching setup.

With the coaching structure undergoing a significant reset, CSK will now turn their attention to squad planning and retention decisions before the auction, as they aim to return to the playoffs and challenge for a record-extending sixth IPL title.

--IANS

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