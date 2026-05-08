IPL 2026: When and where to watch RR vs GT, know all details

New Delhi, May 8 (IANS) 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) will clash with Gujarat Titans (GT) in the match number 52 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 to be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday.

The Rajasthan Royals are coming to the contest after suffering a seven-wicket defeat against the Delhi Capitals (DC). RR started off their campaign on a high note with four wins in the first five matches, but their performance has dipped in the next five matches as they have lost three encounters. Riyan Parag's team is currently placed in fourth position with 12 points in ten matches.

While the Gujarat Titans are coming to the contest after a hat-trick of wins against the Chennai Super Kings, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and the Punjab Kings. They are placed in fifth position in the points table with 12 points in six matches. They will enter the top four if they beat the Rajasthan Royals.

RR and GT have faced each other nine times so far in the IPL. Gujarat Titans hold the upper hand with six wins, while Rajasthan Royals have emerged victorious on three occasions. There have been no ties or no results between the sides. Their first-ever meeting took place on April 14, 2022, which Gujarat Titans won, while their most recent clash on April 4, 2026, ended in a victory for Rajasthan Royals.

When: Saturday, May 9, 7:30 PM IST

Where: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Where to watch: The RR vs GT match will be broadcast on Star Sports channels, with JioHotstar live-streaming the game.

Squads:

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (captain), Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Kumar Kushagra, Glenn Phillips, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Ashok Sharma, Jason Holder, Tom Banton, Luke Wood, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Anuj Rawat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Gurnoor Brar, M Shahrukh Khan

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Riyan Parag (captain), Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Adam Milne, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Dubey, Nandre Burger, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Donovan Ferreira, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Vignesh Puthur, Ravi Singh, Aman Rao Perala, Brijesh Sharma

--IANS

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