IPL 2026: When and Where to watch RCB vs GT, know all details

Bengaluru, April 23 (IANS) Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will clash with 2022 champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 34th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 to be played at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday.

The defending champions suffered their first home defeat of the season when they went down to the Delhi Capitals on April 18. Despite that setback, they have been among the standout sides in IPL 2026 and will aim to bounce back strongly in their final home fixture at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Following this game, they are scheduled to play their remaining two league-stage home matches at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Titans head into the contest after a heavy 99-run defeat against the Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium on April 20. That loss ended their three-match winning run, and they will be keen to regroup quickly. However, overcoming one of the IPL’s most challenging venues presents a significant test.

The head-to-head record between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans has been evenly contested over the years. In six matches played so far, both teams have won three games each, with no ties or no results recorded. Their first-ever meeting came on April 30, 2022, which was won by the Gujarat Titans, and they also emerged victorious in the most recent encounter on April 2, 2025.

When: Friday, April 24, 7:30 PM IST

Where: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Where to watch: The RCB vs GT match will be broadcast on Star Sports channels, with JioHotstar live-streaming the game.

Squads:

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Kumar Kushagra, Glenn Phillips, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Ashok Sharma, Jason Holder, Tom Banton, Luke Wood, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Anuj Rawat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Gurnoor Brar, M Shahrukh Khan

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Venkatesh Iyer, Jordan Cox, Kanishk Chouhan, Mangesh Yadav, Jacob Duffy, Swapnil Singh, Nuwan Thushara, Jacob Bethell, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Satvik Deswal

--IANS

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