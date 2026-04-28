IPL 2026: When and where to watch MI vs SRH, know all details

Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 41st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

MI are struggling to get their momentum in the ongoing season as they are currently placed at ninth on the table with just two wins from seven matches. They are coming to the contest after suffering their biggest defeat in IPL history, which came at the hands of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who beat the Hardik Pandya-led side by 103 runs on April 23. However, after a break of six days, they would be eager to make a strong comeback.

SRH, on the other side has turned their fortunes after a poor start where they lost three out of four opening games as they registered four consecutive victories in the next matches. SRH sit third in the standings with five wins from eight matches. They are coming to the contest after a five-wicket win against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), and they would look to continue the momentum and strengthen their position in the top four.

When: Wednesday, April 29, 7:30 PM IST

Where: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Where to watch: The MI vs RR match will be broadcast on Star Sports channels, with JioHotstar live-streaming the game.

Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(c), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora(wk), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivang Kumar, Harsh Dubey, Sakib Hussain, Eshan Malinga, Dilshan Madushanka, Smaran Ravichandran, Praful Hinge, Liam Livingstone, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Zeeshan Ansari, Shivam Mavi, Gerald Coetzee, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock(wk), Danish Malewar, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Keshav Maharaj, Krish Bhagat, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Shardul Thakur, Will Jacks, Mayank Markande, Ryan Rickelton, Robin Minz, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar

-- IANS

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