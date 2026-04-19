IPL 2026: When and where to watch GT vs MI, know all details

Ahmedabad, April 19 (IANS) Five time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will clash with 2022 winners Gujarat Titans (GT) in match number 30 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 to be played at Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday.

GT have bounced back strongly from opening two defeats to string together three consecutive victories. Their bowling unit, which was a strength last year, has rediscovered its rhythm and is now delivering across all phases of the innings. Prasidh Krishna is once again among the leading wicket-takers, while Rashid Khan has been outstanding in the middle overs. While Siraj and Rabada are also looking in good touch.

Captain Shubman Gill has been remarkably consistent, notching up half-centuries in each of their three wins. Jos Buttler, too, has looked in destructive touch, producing impactful knocks against Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants.

In contrast, the Mumbai Indians find themselves struggling for momentum. After ending their long-standing streak of losing opening matches, they have slipped into poor form with four successive defeats, leaving them in the lower half of the standings. Jasprit Bumrah, though economical, is yet to claim a wicket in five matches, and the bowling unit as a whole has failed to take wickets at regular intervals and also stop the flow of runs.

India's T20 World Cup champions Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma have both endured lean patches, managing just one half-century between them. Quinton de Kock, however, has been a bright spot on his return, smashing an unbeaten 112 against Punjab Kings after stepping in for Rohit Sharma, who was sidelined with a hamstring injury.

When: Monday, April 20, 7:30 PM IST

Where: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Where to watch: The GT vs MI match will be broadcast on Star Sports channels, with JioHotstar live-streaming the game.

Squads:

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Kumar Kushagra, Glenn Phillips, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Ashok Sharma, Jason Holder, Tom Banton, Luke Wood, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Anuj Rawat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Gurnoor Brar, M Shahrukh Khan

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Danish Malewar, Robin Minz (wk), Ryan Rickelton (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Atharva Ankolekar, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Ashwani Kumar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, AM Ghazanfar, Mayank Markande, Mohd Izhar, Raghu Sharma.

--IANS

sds/