Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Shirdi; will inaugurate ammunition factory

New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday will inaugurate a major ammunition manufacturing facility in Shirdi, Maharashtra, marking a significant step towards strengthening India’s indigenous Defence production capabilities under the Centre’s 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.

The artillery shell manufacturing unit, located at the Savali Vihir Industrial Estate of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) near Shirdi in Ahilyanagar district, has been developed as part of the larger Shirdi Defence Manufacturing Complex. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will preside over the inauguration ceremony.

Built with an investment of approximately Rs 1,000 crore, the facility is spread across 200 acres and is expected to emerge as one of the country’s largest private-sector artillery shell manufacturing plants. The unit has the capacity to manufacture up to five lakh 155 mm artillery shells annually, using entirely indigenous technology and raw materials.

Officials said the project was completed within a year and will significantly strengthen India’s Defence manufacturing ecosystem. Apart from artillery shells, the complex will also house production units for rocket launchers, long-range rocket components, drones, and electronic testing systems.

The facility is expected to generate around 2,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities in the region. It will also provide major business opportunities to local Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), thereby boosting the regional economy.

Officials stated that the factory will not only cater to domestic Defence requirements but will also support the export of Defence equipment to other countries, in line with India’s growing focus on becoming a global Defence manufacturing hub.

Authorities believe the project will help position Ahilyanagar district as an emerging centre for Defence manufacturing in the country.

In addition to the Shirdi complex, another major ordnance manufacturing project is being developed at Belwandi in Shrigonda taluka. Spread over 600 acres with a proposed investment of Rs 2,000 crore, the facility will focus on manufacturing explosives such as TNT, RDX, and HMX.

Officials said the Belwandi project will have an annual production capacity of 20,000 tonnes of TNT, making it one of the largest explosive manufacturing facilities in both the government and private sectors.

Ahilyanagar district Guardian Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said that once both projects become fully operational, they could together provide employment opportunities to nearly 4,000 to 5,000 youths in the region.

To mark the inauguration, a two-day Defence exhibition will also be organised in Shirdi on May 23 and 24. The exhibition will feature participation from leading Defence companies along with more than 100 MSMEs, showcasing advancements in Defence manufacturing and technology.

Officials added that the projects are aligned with the Centre’s flagship initiatives such as 'Atmanirbhar Bharat,' 'Make in India,' and 'Make for the World,' aimed at making India self-reliant in Defence production and expanding its global military exports.

--IANS

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