IPL 2026: 'We haven’t had a great start, but that’s fine': De Kock on MI's poor campaign so far

Ahmedabad, April 20 (IANS) Mumbai Indians (MI) opener Quinton de Kock struck a calm and honest note on the team’s campaign so far in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, admitting that while results haven’t gone their way early on, there is still enough time to turn things around.

“It’s been pretty chill, to be honest. Obviously, I know the squad pretty well. Obviously, we haven’t had a great start, but that’s fine. We’re getting to the halfway stage of the tournament, so hopefully we can turn things around and see how we go,” he said to the broadcasters ahead of the clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at Narendra Modi Stadium.

"Nothing tactical, just see it and have a crack. I think it’s just the way the game’s going, and I just have to keep up with the pace. That’s pretty much it,” he added.

The left-hander also spoke about adapting to the evolving nature of T20 cricket, particularly the importance of match-ups. “All about match-ups at the end of the day. I’m still trying to learn that and just trying to sort out what I’m trying to do,” he added.

Reflecting on the team’s early struggles, De Kock admitted that the side may have overcomplicated things.

“I think initially we were just trying a bit too hard. I think we were just trying to take the pressure off ourselves. Just go back to basics and try to be as good as we can at that. Then from there, we can see how we go. That’s pretty much it at the end of the day.”

The five-time champions, the Mumbai Indians, found themselves struggling for momentum in the ongoing season. After ending their long-standing streak of losing opening matches, they have slipped into poor form with four successive defeats, leaving them in the last spot in the points table with just two points in five matches.

--IANS

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