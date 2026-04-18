IPL 2026: Was good to get over the line, says DC’s Miller after applying finishing touches

Bengaluru, April 18 (IANS) Delhi Capitals veteran finisher David Miller expressed immense satisfaction at successfully navigating a tense run-chase and taking the team to a six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru, admitting that "getting over the line" was a necessary relief following the previous failure to close out a game against Gujarat Titans.

Miller hit two sixes and a four in the final over off Romario Shepherd, and along with Player of the Match Tristan Stubbs, who was not out on 60, took DC over the line. The result also ensured that DC broke their two-match losing streak.

"It feels really good. Obviously, to get one from the other night, obviously, I was just a bit disappointed a couple of games ago, but to get myself back in that position was good to get over the line.

“It's always going to be there at the back of the mind (on unable to finish the job against GT) until you actually win another game. That's our take, and it has been a couple of games - we obviously had a week off, so I've worked on a few things, just trying to stay in the moment as well and do what I can," said Miller at the conclusion of the game.

Despite a slow start to his innings and coming out to bat after Axar Patel retired hurt due to cramps, Miller remained unperturbed by the mounting pressure. "My first six balls, I thought, were really unbelievable. While there were six yorkers to me and I couldn't get going, I was really chuffed that it came off in the last six balls.

“We did try to finish it in the second-to-last over, but when you need those 43-odd runs in the last four overs, we always knew there was one or two sixes. When you hit six and then a back-to-back four or six, then the bowler's always under pressure from there.

“So it's just trying to limit the dot balls. And then when the boundary ball comes, you kind of capitalise. So it was trying to stay calm, obviously keep communicating with the partner and, yeah, I'll take it as deep as I can, as we can," he explained.

He also credited young Stubbs for a timely mental reset during a mid-innings break in play. "When I walked to the wicket, Stubbo said to me, ' You just keep your intensity really high. So for me, that obviously helped a lot, and just a reminder, which clicked me into a good frame of mind.

“It came after a little while. It's always good finishing off games with Stubbs. We batted a lot together, and he just said, 'Thanks so much, you saved me there.' But I thought he batted unbelievably well. Obviously anchored the innings all the way through," he added.

Stubbs, who anchored the innings following the early collapse before exploding late, noted that the duo was prepared to take the game into the final over if necessary. "No, it wasn't like spinning or anything, but it was just a little bit slow. Pretty much what I play on back home. But thankfully, we got through.

“I kept thinking three sixes, and we're straight back in it. They bowled their guns out quite early. So then I always thought, worst case, the last over, we can get whatever we need. But I didn't want to take it to the last over. But thankfully, we got over the line," he remarked.

The youngster expressed total confidence in Miller’s ability to handle the climax of the match. "I said to him (Miller) now, I knew we were going to do it. I didn't know how. So thankfully, David Miller was on the other end, and that's him, that's his bread and butter," he concluded.

--IANS

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