IPL 2026: Vyshak takes three as Punjab Kings restrict Gujarat Titans to 162/6

New Chandigarh, March 31 (IANS) Fast bowler Vijaykumar Vyshak took three wickets as Punjab Kings (PBKS) restricted Gujarat Titans (GT) to 162/6 in 20 overs in their first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, being played at the PCA's New International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Tuesday.

Asked to bat first after losing the toss, the Gujarat Titans got off to a strong start with captain Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan looking in good touch. The duo scored freely and took the team to 35/0 at the end of the third over, scoring at more than 10 runs per over.

Punjab Kings struck early when Marco Jansen dismissed Sai Sudharsan in the fourth over with a short-pitched delivery. The opener made 13 off 11 balls.

Gill continued the scoring alongside Jos Buttler, who started cautiously and rotated the strike well. Gujarat Titans reached 54/1 at the end of the Power-play.

After the Power-play, Gill slowed down and took the role of anchoring the innings while keeping the scoreboard moving. The partnership was eventually broken in the 10th over when Gill was caught at mid-wicket by Cooper Connolly off Yuzvendra Chahal. Gill scored 39 off 27 balls, hitting six fours.

Glenn Phillips, who missed last season due to injury, picked up the pace in the 12th over with a six and a four off Chahal. However, he could not convert his start and was dismissed in the 14th over by Vyshak, caught at long-off by Jansen. He scored 25 off 17 balls.

At the other end, Buttler held the innings together but was dismissed in the 16th over by Chahal after scoring 38 off 33 balls, including three fours and two sixes. Washington Sundar struggled to get going and was dismissed for 18 off 16 balls in the 19th over.

Vyshak was the standout bowler for Punjab Kings, finishing with figures of 3-34 in four overs, while Chahal supported well with two important wickets.

Brief scores:

Gujarat Titans 162/6 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 39, Jos Buttler 38; Vijaykumar Vyshak 3-34, Yuzvendra Chahal 2-28) against Punjab Kings

--IANS

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