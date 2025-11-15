November 15, 2025 10:08 PM हिंदी

IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad retain core; release Zampa, Mulder, and five others

Sunrisers Hyderabad retain their core; release Adam Zampa, Wiaan Mulder, and five other players ahead of the mini auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 to be held in Abu Dhabi in December. Photo credit: IANS

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Sunrisers Hyderabad have confirmed their list of retained and released players ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini-auction, set for December in Abu Dhabi. As per BCCI’s November 15 deadline, all franchises submitted their final squads, with SRH opting for a balanced overhaul after an underwhelming title defence in the 2025 season.

The 2025 campaign saw SRH finish sixth on the points table, winning just six of their 14 matches and missing the playoffs by three points. With the need for fresh direction clear, the franchise has made significant changes—most notably releasing eight players, including veteran pacer Mohammed Shami, who has been traded to Lucknow Super Giants.

Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa, Indian wrist-spinner Rahul Chahar, all-rounder Wiaan Mulder, and batter Abhinav Manohar were also released by the franchise. Domestic players Atharva Taide, Sachin Baby, and Simarjeet Singh joined the exit list as SRH trimmed down its squad to create space for new additions at the auction.

Despite the shake-up, Sunrisers have held firmly onto their core group. Pat Cummins, who led SRH in 2025, has been retained and will continue as captain. Explosive opener Travis Head, rising star Abhishek Sharma, and wicketkeeper-batters Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen remain integral to the squad. The franchise has also shown faith in young talents Aniket Verma, R. Smaran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Harsh Dubey.

In the bowling department, SRH have kept Sri Lankan speedster Eshan Malinga, left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat, England all-rounder Brydon Carse, and promising leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari, ensuring continuity in their attack.

With a blend of retained experience and opportunities to strengthen through the auction, Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to rebuild momentum and return to title contention in 2026.

Released players: Mohammed Shami (traded to LSG), Adam Zampa, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder, Abhinav Manohar, Atharva Taide, Sachin Baby, Simarjeet Singh.

Retained players: Pat Cummins (c), Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aniket Verma, R. Smaran, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Harshal Patel, Brydon Carse, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Zeeshan Ansari.

