IPL 2026: SRH’s high-risk approach offers wicket-taking chances for DC, says Badani

Hyderabad, April 20 (IANS) Delhi Capitals head coach Hemang Badani believes Sunrisers Hyderabad’s ultra-aggressive style of batting could work to his side’s bowling line-up, as the two teams clash in a decisive game in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Both teams are on six points, though SRH are ranked ahead of DC due to a better Net Run Rate. Though bowling has been a point of resurgence for SRH, their openers haven’t fired consistently, leading to their match-up against DC’s accurate bowlers having all the ingredients for a tantalising battle.

"I think they are obviously a side that looks to go hard. They are a side that looks at playing a certain style of cricket, which is high impact, high aggression, which also means high risk, and I think we have the bowling side to counter it.

“I think if you go back and see the stats and the numbers, which pretty much tells you that we have possibly been the best bowling side right now. When you have a high-risk batting side, it also means that it gives you a chance to pick wickets.

“So it is pretty much a case of them sticking to their style of play. But I think it augurs well for us also that if someone wants to go high risk, it also gives them the chance to pick wickets," said Badani in the pre-match press conference.

On pitch conditions and team combination, Badani said, "I just briefly had a look at it, and it is always a high-scoring venue. We do have the right squad, be it the batting or the bowling. We are happy with our squad, and we think we can do a good job."

“Speaking of the surface, I think it is too early to say anything because I have seen many times that the surface changes a lot in 24 hours. There is a lot of watering that goes in, a lot of rolling that happens later. So I think we will have to wait and see.”

--IANS

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