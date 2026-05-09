IPL 2026: 'Sooryavanshi's batting approach is high‑risk, he doesn't let pressure build, says Tare

New Delhi, May 9 (IANS) Former Mumbai wicketkeeper-batter Aditya Tare has hailed Rajasthan Royals batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s fearless approach, adding that it’s ‘phenomenal’ for him to watch the teenaged opener take on the best bowlers in IPL 2026.

Sooryavanshi has amassed 404 runs so far for RR and is at fifth spot in the run-making charts. He will be a key batter to watch out for when RR host Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday evening.

“Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's batting approach is high‑risk, especially in the powerplay. He will sometimes get out going for big shots but that's his natural game. He doesn't let pressure build. He attacks from the very first ball. That's what makes him who he is.

“He scored a century against Gujarat Titans last season in Jaipur. That's the kind of innings he needs to remember. Hopefully, he can extend those batting spells and spend more time in the middle. It is phenomenal to watch him take on the best bowlers in the league during the Powerplay,” said Tare on Star Sports.

Tare also pointed to GT’s middle‑order batting issues, noting that despite strong starts, the side has often failed to close out matches early. “Gujarat Titans have struggled to finish games early. Their batting coach Matthew Hayden is focusing on this issue.

“He is working with players like Rahul Tewatia and Washington Sundar to help them close out matches without letting them go deep. Too often, the chase gets tighter than it should.

“You don't want to waste the strong start given by the top order. So, this is an area GT need to improve. On the bowling front, they look well settled. They have quality options in the pace attack, and Rashid Khan is bowling well in the spin department,” he added.

--IANS

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