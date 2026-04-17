IPL 2026: RR team manager Bhinder fined Rs 1 lakh, warned over breach of PMOA protocols (ld)

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) Rajasthan Royals team manager Ravinder Singh Bhinder has been fined INR 1 lakh for breaching the BCCI IPL Players’ and Match Officials’ Area (PMOA) protocols during Match 16 of the ongoing season against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on April 10.

The breach related to the use of a mobile phone in the team dugout by Bhinder, more popularly known as Romi, which is prohibited under Article 4.1.1 of the PMOA guidelines. The incident came to light when images of Bhinder using his phone, with young opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi looking at the screen, went viral on social media.

“Acknowledging the lapse, Mr. Bhinder admitted to the offence and offered an unconditional apology. As this was his first breach under the prescribed protocols, a fine of INR 1 Lakh has been imposed in accordance with Article 7.42(a) of the BCCI IPL PMOA Protocols. He has also been warned to exercise greater care in the future and to adhere strictly to the established guidelines,” said a statement from the IPL on Friday.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia previously confirmed to IANS that the Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) was not satisfied with Bhinder’s explanation, leading to him being fined and given a warning over the violation.

“This violation happened in the match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where our anti-corruption unit in Guwahati took note of the violation and issued him an explanation notice on April 12. He was given 48 hours to respond, as Romi Bhinder was found or seen carrying his mobile to the dugout area.

“He can have a mobile in his hand, but he cannot take it to the dugout area, so an explanation was sought, and Romi Bhinder responded within the stipulated 48 hours. The anti-corruption unit examined his reply and found it to be not satisfactory.

“Therefore, considering the fact that this is his first time he has done this violation of the IPL PMOA protocols, the anti-corruption unit decided to impose a penalty of Rs 1 lakh and also issued a warning to him not to repeat this kind of breach or violation of the IPL PMOA protocols in the future,” Saikia had said to IANS.

According to the PMOA (Players and Match Officials Area) guidelines found on IPL’s website, “The Team Manager may use a phone in the dressing room but NOT in the dugout.”

Bhinder has been associated with RR since the league’s inception in 2008 and also serves as a local guardian for 15-year-old Sooryavanshi. He was even attached to the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants when RR was banned from participating in the competition in the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

“On behalf of BCCI, I can just say, and we hope that this should be a deterrent for all other stakeholders who are part of the IPL to strictly adhere to the spirit of rules and follow the IPL PMOA protocols,” added Saikia.

RR, the IPL 2008 winners, are currently at the third position in the points table, and will take on three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

--IANS

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