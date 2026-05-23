NTPC Q4 PAT jumps 75 pc on strong operational performance

New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) State-owned energy services provider NTPC Limited on Saturday reported a strong financial performance for the fourth quarter and full financial year ended March 31, 2026, driven by operational gains, capacity additions and improved efficiencies.

The public sector company reported a 75 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth in profit after tax (PAT) in the January-March quarter to Rs 8,747 crore from Rs 4,987 crore reported in the third quarter of FY2026.

For the full financial year, standalone PAT increased 18 per cent to Rs 23,162 crore, compared to Rs 19,649 crore in FY25.

On a consolidated basis, NTPC’s net profit for FY26 rose 15 per cent to Rs 27,546 crore from Rs 23,953 crore in the previous financial year.

Moreover, the company’s total income for Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 44,030 crore, registering a 6 per cent growth compared to the previous quarter.

According to the company, the profit growth was primarily driven by gains from capacity additions, operational efficiencies, lower finance costs and revisions in deferred tax and regulatory deferred account balances.

The company said the strong performance was supported by a 29 per cent increase in profit contribution from joint ventures, which rose to Rs 2,864 crore during FY26.

In addition, the company’s subsidiaries contributed significantly, reporting a combined profit of Rs 3,312 crore during the financial year.

Group PAT for Q4 FY26 surged nearly 90 per cent to Rs 10,615 crore from Rs 5,597 crore reported in the preceding quarter.

NTPC’s coal-based power stations continued to outperform industry benchmarks, with the company recording a Plant Load Factor (PLF) of 72.04 per cent during FY26, compared to the national average coal PLF of 63.20 per cent.

Apart from the earnings, the company’s Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 per equity share for FY26.

Shares of NTPC on Friday ended on a flat note at Rs 388.65 apiece on the NSE. The PSU stock touched a 52-week high of Rs 414.40 and a 52-week low of Rs 315.55 on the exchange.

--IANS

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